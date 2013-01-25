AriesGate Announces A New Tailgate Platform That Serves Dual Purposes

AriesGate: An brand new manufacturing firm based in central Ohio announced today an unique design that solves multiple problems in the field...with an interesting twist.

Chalk one up for American innovation. U.S. Army veteran Greg Solt has come up with an intelligent new solution to an age old problem. His invention solves one of the most common jobsite problems faced by workers everywhere; safely staging and moving heavy tools and equipment from job to job.

The concept is simple. Replace the tailgate on a truck with a custom frame and add inserts that can perform a variety of functions. “The inserts are the ideas that really fuel this concept,” says Solt.

The patent pending Aries Gate is a unique framework and insert system that turns an ordinary truck tailgate into a modifiable multi-purpose platform. It also eliminates the need for unloading and loading heavy tools and equipment. Separate stands for each tool are no longer necessary, as the Jobsite Ready© insert series adapts to different sized objects and acts as locking system. The tools can be transferred securely from jobsite to jobsite, and are at an ideal, ergonomic height, which minimizes back strain.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report Non-fatal Occupational Injuries and Illnesses Requiring Days Away From Work, there were approximately 88,000 injury cases in 2011 for overexertion. Of these, one of the largest contributing factors was the lifting and lowering of materials that resulted in serious injuries to the back. The Aries Gate would minimize these injuries from moving and staging equipment, and also deter theft, because items like compressors and tool boxes are locked into place.

The Aries Gate is not just for construction workers. Inserts can be adapted to accommodate other items, like coolers, grills, tackle boxes, chairs, etc. The possibilities are endless.

One of the most intriguing potential uses is advertising visuals. The JustSayIt!© series of inserts can accommodate anything from a team logo, to construction alerts, to specialized LCD screens that tap into 4G wireless connections and promote products and services. For example, you could be sitting in rush hour traffic, and the truck in front of you is promoting a local restaurant. Or, you could tailgate and watch the pregame show.

“Our customers are our innovators and that is the message we will carry through all our marketing and advertising,” Solt explains. “We are building a strong American company...our motto is “American Born, American Made.”

There will be a product focus group for the JobSite Ready© Insert Series on February 8th at the Blue Moon Events Center in Grove City, Ohio. Anyone interested in joining this group, or simply learning more about Ariesgate, is encouraged to contact Greg at 408-508-GATE (4283).

