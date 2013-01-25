BizBuySell.com Partners with the Coin Laundry Association to Power Online Laundry Business for Sale Listings

Business listings from the Internet's largest marketplace for buying and selling businesses are now searchable through PlanetLaundry.com.

BizBuySell.com, the Internet's largest marketplace for buying or selling a business, announced today a partnership with the Coin Laundry Association (CLA) to bring its database of over 40,000 business-for-sale listings to the association's PlanetLaundry website.

The website http://www.PlanetLaundry.com now hosts a customized BizBuySell search tool where readers can access relevant laundry-related listings. Those interested in finding a laundry for sale can tailor their search for the options most suitable for their situation: by state, county and asking price.

“By working with the Coin Laundry Association, BizBuySell is able to give laundry-for-sale listings more exposure than ever before,” says BizBuySell.com General Manager Curtis Kroeker. “Not only do business buyers benefit from gaining access to listings they otherwise might never have seen, but sellers can now reach a wider audience and potentially sell their businesses faster.”

Exclusively available to CLA members through this partnership, members can also list their laundry for sale or generate a valuation report at a discounted rate by logging into their CLA member portal.

“Our partnership with BizBuySell will help us provide the most trusted laundry business-for-sale listings not only to our members, but to the entire laundry industry,” says Brian Wallace, President and CEO of the Coin Laundry Association. “These new features will further solidify the Coin Laundry Association as a top resource for laundry owners, managers and investors in the industry.”

About the Coin Laundry Association (CLA)

The Coin Laundry Association (coinlaundry.org) is a non-profit trade association made up of a strong, vibrant network of laundry owners, distributors and manufacturers who receive education-level support with cutting-edge information, research, resources, guidance and information. Through CLA, self-service laundry owners learn to build a stronger, more professional laundry.

About BizBuySell

BizBuySell is the Internet's largest business for sale marketplace. Since 1996, BizBuySell has offered tools that make it easy for business owners and brokers to sell a business, and potential buyers to find the business of their dreams. BizBuySell currently has an inventory of approximately 40,000 businesses - spanning 80 countries - for sale at any one time and receives more than 910,000 monthly visits. The site also features an extensive franchise directory as well as an easy-to-use business valuation tool. Please visit http://www.bizbuysell.com for more information.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10345898.htm