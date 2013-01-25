ñol

Edina Realty Agent Kris Lindahl Will Visit Lindstrom, MN Over The Weekend To Host A Short Sale Strategies Seminar

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 1:20 PM | 1 min read

The seminar hosted by Lindahl will focus on strategies that homeowners should consider when going through a short sale.

Lindstrom, MN (PRWEB) January 25, 2013

Kris Lindahl of Edina Realty will travel to Lindstrom, MN to host a short sale strategies seminar over the weekend. Lindahl is Edina Realty's number one short sale agent. The experienced agent will discuss what strategies homeowners can employ when going through with a short sale.

"The best strategy a homeowner can employ is time,"Lindahl said, and continued,"At the seminar I will reveal what a good time frame is and how to use that time." Lindahl will also hold a Q&A session after the presentation to field questions regarding general or personalized real estate questions.

Call Kris and his team at (763) 607-1415 for more information. Visit the Minnesota Short Sale Calculator website to check eligibility. Download a complimentary copy of the eBook titled "A Homeowner's Guide To Short Sales" and check out the video series on YouTube.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362021.htm

