Edina Realty Agent Kris Lindahl Will Visit Lindstrom, MN Over The Weekend To Host A Short Sale Strategies Seminar

The seminar hosted by Lindahl will focus on strategies that homeowners should consider when going through a short sale.

Kris Lindahl of Edina Realty will travel to Lindstrom, MN to host a short sale strategies seminar over the weekend. Lindahl is Edina Realty's number one short sale agent. The experienced agent will discuss what strategies homeowners can employ when going through with a short sale.

"The best strategy a homeowner can employ is time,"Lindahl said, and continued,"At the seminar I will reveal what a good time frame is and how to use that time." Lindahl will also hold a Q&A session after the presentation to field questions regarding general or personalized real estate questions.

