Hayes, Inc. Genetic Test Expert Is Featured Guest on RadioMD™

Dr. Diane Allingham-Hawkins Discusses Regulation of Genetic Testing in the United States

Hayes, Inc., a research and consulting firm dedicated to improving the quality and value of healthcare through the use of evidence, is pleased to announce that Dr. Diane Allingham-Hawkins, Director of the Genetic Test Evaluation (GTE) Program at Hayes, Inc., was the featured guest on a radio broadcast of Body Language on RadioMD™ hosted by Christopher Springmann. Dr. Allingham-Hawkins discussed concerns about the current level of oversight of genetic testing in the United States and highlighted the need for expert guidance to determine when and if a certain genetic or genomic test is necessary and medically appropriate.

“The best word to describe the current state of genetic testing in the United States is explosion,” explains Dr. Allingham-Hawkins, “Currently, there are at least 3,000 genetic and genomic tests on the market, and this number increases at a rate of about 25% a year. Unfortunately, the current systems of oversight in the United States are insufficient to ensure the safe and appropriate application of genetic and genomic testing in clinical practice. And without an appropriate level of oversight we really have no idea if these tests function the way they are designed to function.”

Dr. Allingham-Hawkins holds dual accreditation in molecular genetics and cytogenetics from the Canadian College of Medical Geneticists. As Director of the Hayes GTE Program, she directs the development of genetic testing algorithms, health technology assessments, and evidence reviews for a wide variety of genetic diseases and tests, including those associated with all of the >200 new molecular CPT codes implemented by the American Medical Association (AMA).

A total of 3.1 million daily listeners tune into Life Love & Health, creators of Body Language, on multiple broadcast and Internet platforms, including RadioMD, Sirius XM Satellite Radio on CNN, Fox, ESPN, and Bloomberg; selected Public Radio affiliates; as well as RadioMD.com, WomensRadio.com and American Forces Network. Listen to Dr. Allingham-Hawkins' interview via this link.

