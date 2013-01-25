Crystal Oscillator Market Discussed & Forecast by MarketsandMarkets in New Report Available at MarketPublishers.com

New market research report “Crystal Oscillator Market - Global Forecast & Analysis – Segmentation by General Circuitry (SPXO, TCXO, VCXO, FCXO, OCXO), By Applications, By Technology (SC, BT & AT Cut), By Mounting Scheme (Surface Mount & Thru-Hole) & Geography (2013-2018)” created by MarketsandMarkets has been recently published by Market Publishers Ltd.

The crystal oscillator market has recently witnessed considerable growth. It is expected to continue growing due to the expansion of 4G and 3G networks, increasing demand from smartphones, tablets and automotive industries as well as technological advancements in healthcare devices. The USA and European countries make up the top markets for crystal oscillators. Meanwhile, the markets in Asian countries, such as India and China, are forecast to see a remarkable growth in the years ahead. In 2013, the size of the global oscillator market will be probably evaluated at above USD 2 billion. It is predicted to grow at a CARG of nearly 6% to amount to about USD 2.8 billion by 2018. The volume of the unit shipments is likely to enlarge from approximately 1.5 billion in 2013 to almost 2.3 billion by 2018.

Croven Crystals, EPSON Toyocom, Kyocera, Sitime, Rakon and Vectron International are amid the most prominent participants of the global market for crystal oscillators.

The report offers an extensive guide to the crystal oscillator market by tracing its historic development, describing current market situation and characterizing prevailing trends. The research provides a comprehensive assessment of the market on the basis of geography, applications, technology and crystal oscillator general circuitry. The study disposes relevant information on the market size, shape, structure and dynamics; identifies major forces driving and limiting the market; outlines opportunities for the market. Value chain analysis of crystal oscillator, Porter's five forces model are available in the research. The report also scrutinizes the competitive environment, indicates leading market players and presents data on the recent market activities. In addition, the research work uncovers future prospects for the crystal oscillator market up to 2018.

