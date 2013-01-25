Quintron's UC3™ - Unified Command, Control, and Communications System Now Supports 2-Way Communications with Mobotix Video Cameras

Quintron's UC3 and AccessNsite interoperable security management solution are both seamlessly integrated with the advanced Mobotix video surveillance, alarm, and communications product line.

Quintron Systems, Inc. (quintron.com), the recognized leader in interoperable Enterprise-Class Systems for Security Command, Control & Communications, is pleased to announce that UC3 and its AccessNsite® interoperable security management solution are both seamlessly integrated with the advanced Mobotix video surveillance, alarm, and communications product line.

As security, surveillance, and communication devices become smarter by moving power and performance to the edge of the network, the ability to integrate and leverage some of these capabilities is often under utilized by command and control systems. UC3 was created by Quintron to UNIFY command control and communications in situational awareness and response circumstances. A prime example of this effort is the ability for a UC3 command conference to support 2-way communications to any model of the advanced high-resolution Mobotix video camera product line that also contains a SIP voice channel.

From a multi-tech door entry Mobotix station, to an indoor or outdoor surveillance camera, or to a hemispherical 360 degree Mobotix camera mounted on the ceiling of a high security data-comm closet, UC3 now supports outgoing voice messages in response to a detected alarm or event at the door, a call in by a user at a door requesting access, or an emergency 2-way call between a person within the view of a surveillance camera during a developing situation in order to direct an immediate response.

Mobotix cameras provide a unique blend of high resolution video, in-camera storage and analytics, A to D sensor inputs, as well a bi-directional SIP interface for communications. The cameras have been configured to trigger an event via a change in one of the video motion detection windows. The camera has many event triggers, but the event configured is to call a specific UC3 voice circuit on the UC3 clients. The camera can also be configured to trigger on multiple events using the camera's passive infrared motion detector, and be triggered from remote input, audio detection, and a number of other methods. One or multiple actions can be taken based upon the event(s) to call multiple phone numbers and UC3 clients, if required.

Quintron selected the Mobotix camera for UC3 integration for these reasons and has successfully installed them in high secure government contractor facilities leveraging all of these features alongside of Quintron's powerful enterprise-class PACS AccessNsite that manages physical access and alarms across multiple sites of the same enterprise.

For more information about Quintron solutions and services call 805.928.4343 or visit quintron.com.

About Quintron

For over 42 years, Quintron has provided high technology and cost effective solutions worldwide to government and industry in support of mission critical communications and security requirements for command and control applications. No other company offers the depth of expertise found at Quintron in fault tolerant, interoperable communications, and security systems. In addition to providing advanced products and systems, Quintron's professional technical services capability provides a superior level of customer satisfaction. Quintron's engineering services provide off-the-shelf or customized engineering solutions to solve the toughest of challenges facing customers. Visit quintron.com or call 805.928.4343 for more information.

