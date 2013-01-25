Homestead, Fla., Market for Venetian Builders, Inc., Screen Enclosures Sped to Record Levels Throughout 2012, Company President Says Today

Venetian Builders, Inc., sales of Homestead sunrooms and screen enclosures for both patios and pools pushed the Miami suburb to the No. 5 market for the Miami installer of custom-designed aluminum additions, Venetian President Chris Noe said today. By the end of 2012, Venetian Builders sales in Homestead more than tripled the company's 2011 totals there, he said.

Homestead's location near the Florida Keys makes it hot any day of the year, but Homestead is especially hot for Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami, which increased sales there by more than 300 percent by the end of 2012, Venetian President Christopher Noe said.

Venetian Builders is the leading installer of quality, custom-designed aluminum sunrooms, patio enclosures and sturdy screen pool enclosures in South Florida. Overall growth of residential aluminum additions grew 85 percent for the company in 2012, Noe said.

“Much of our 2012 growth came in Broward and Palm Beach counties,” Noe said, “in communities such as Davie, West Palm Beach and Wellington, but Homestead was a center for growth in Miami-Dade.”

Homestead was the No. 5 market for Venetian Builders installations in 2012, behind Miami, Davie, Pembroke Pines and Miami Gardens, Noe said.

Brian Cespedes, chief estimator for Venetian Builders, said insects that can barely be seen drive demand in Homestead.

“The locals call the tiny, stinging midges that are so plentiful in the Keys and nearby NoSeeums,” Cespedes said. “A properly designed and built Homestead screen patio enclosure, screen pool enclosure or sunroom keeps NoSeeums out but lets breezes in. We turn NoSeeums into JustForgettums.”

Venetian Builders designs and installs its aluminum additions to meet or exceed the tough Florida Building Code for high-wind areas such as Homestead, Noe said. “We use heavier-gauge aluminum for framing members so they look like lighter-weight supports but are stronger,” Noe said. “We also use stainless steel connectors and carefully engineered gusset plates that add strength but do it without grabbing attention.”

Venetian Builders also designs and installs screened enclosures with insulated roof panels that can convert economically into a sunroom when the family budget permits, Noe said.

Venetian estimates are written, detailed and free.

Venetian Builders installs quality aluminum additions throughout South Florida. For more information, call 866-596-2427.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10349304.htm