Amassing Over $1 Billion in Buying Power in Just a Few Weeks, YAVAY is Building a Marketplace that Connects Sponsors with the Right Opportunities

‘Online dating service for the sponsorship industry' marks milestone.

YAVAY Inc. today announces it has reached another milestone: The company, which helps Fortune 500 and regional brands across North America connect with sponsorship opportunities of every size and shape, has quickly surpassed $1 billion in combined sponsorship buying power.

Brands utilizing YAVAY's online software-as-a-service (SAAS) include household names ranging from Progressive to Delta Airlines to Visa Canada as well as some of world's largest event marketing agencies. YAVAY's web-based service includes a tool, Sponsor WizardTM, which allows brands to perform goal-directed searches according to their current needs. The service puts properties like the Atlanta Falcons, Michael Waltrip Racing, U.S. Figure Skating and many others on the desks of decision makers when they are making sponsorship decisions.

At its simplest, YAVAY can be thought of as a dating site for brands seeking sponsorship opportunities and properties seeking sponsorship.

“YAVAY connects sponsors and rights holders while casting transparency over the plethora of global opportunities; this in my opinion fills one of the biggest needs in the sponsorship landscape,” says Nick Drake, Worldwide Managing Director of TBWA\Chiat\Day, a communications strategy and content company that has signed on to use YAVAY's Sponsor Wizard. Drake is the former Global Head of Sports Marketing, Team Sports, adidas.

“With companies worldwide increasingly scrutinizing marketing and sponsorship budgets, ensuring that brands are paired with the right sponsorship opportunities is more important than ever,” says Steve Baskin, a sponsorship veteran who is the CEO and one of the founders of Atlanta-based YAVAY. “Despite the size and scope of the industry – $50 billion annually – there has never been a comprehensive database or planning tool that provides a broad, transparent view of the sponsorship landscape. We built Sponsor Wizard to give brands the tools and information to find and connect with the right sponsorship opportunities that meets their goals.”

Brands using YAVAY's service are active in the areas of sports, entertainment, charitable, festivals and arts sponsorships. Properties that have built a presence on the service include teams, athletes, events, performance venues and more. “Any property that could offer value to a sponsor is a valid target for the service,” says Baskin, who has more than 25 years of executive marketing experience – most recently as Vice President and Head of Sponsorships at ING U.S. Financial Services.

In addition to Baskin, the company's other two founders help underscore YAVAY's worldview. Yoeri Geerits, based in Calgary, is the former Head of Sponsorships for ING Asia and was most recently the Chief Marketing Officer of Alpine Canada, the Olympic National Sport Organization. Mick de Haas, based in Amsterdam, is well known in Formula 1, Football (Soccer) and Olympic circles, having spent the better part of his career as a top European marketing and sponsorship consultant.

ABOUT YAVAY, INC. (and its quirky name)

YAVAY is a subscription-based service that helps sponsorship decision makers find and connect with sponsorship opportunities that meet their immediate and long-term needs.

Llave (pronounced YA-VAY) is the Spanish word for key and is the idea behind Atlanta-based YAVAY, Inc. The play on the word “key” underscores the fact that sensitive information on the service is kept under lock and key. Only approved sponsors and their agents are able to view property sensitive information on the site. For more information, visit http://www.YAVAY.net.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10348524.htm