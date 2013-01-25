Experienced Edina Realty Agent Kris Lindahl To Reveal Short Sale Resources At A Seminar In Center City, MN Over The Weekend

Lindahl will demonstrate how to access online resources that he believes make the short sale process easier.

The Center City, MN seminar to be hosted by Edina Realty's Kris Lindahl will focus on short sale resources available to homeowners. Resources to be discussed include short sale calculator websites, a downloadable eBook, and a video series. Lindahl also plans to give a sneak peek at the down payment assistance calculator website that he is currently working on. Seating will be awarded on a first-come first-serve basis.

Lindahl champions the use of technology in real estate. "Technology is the future of real estate,"Lindahl said, and continued, "I will show the audience how to access and use the most helpful online resources available." Most of the resources to be demonstrated were created by Lindahl himself.

Lindahl assembled a team of full-time Edina Realty realtors to help with seminars and the day-to-day business he receives. Every member of the Kris Lindahl Team has the following designations: Certified Distressed Property Experts (CDPE), Short Sale & Foreclosure Resources (SFR), and Council of Residential Specialists (CRS).

Call Kris and his team at (763) 607-1415 for more information. Visit the Minnesota Short Sale Calculator website to check eligibility. Download a complimentary copy of the eBook titled "A Homeowner's Guide To Short Sales" and check out the video series on YouTube.

