The San Francisco SPCA Celebrates Valentine's Day During Be Mine Adopt-a-thon Weekend

Adopt your new best friend for free, attend the Be Mine Tattoo Cocktail Party, and learn about animal behavior during the SF SPCA's workshop series.

The San Francisco SPCA is hosting the second annual Be Mine Adopt-a-thon weekend, February 8th - 10th. Adoption fees will be waived all weekend for animals from the SF SPCA and select rescue partners, including SF Animal Care & Control, Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, and Family Dog Rescue.

The festivities will kick off Friday evening with a free Be Mine Tattoo Cocktail Party, 4:30pm - 9:00pm, at the SF SPCA's Adoption Center (250 Florida Street). Beer, wine, cocktails, and snacks will be complimentary. Flexx Bronco's Voodoo Van and Manna Japanese Comfort Food will also be on site serving up tasty treats from their food trucks.

During the cocktail party San Francisco's most talented tattoo artists, including DannyBoy Smith of Let It Bleed Tattoo Parlor fame, will be offering their inking services for just $40. SF SPCA employees Daniel Quagliozzi and Laura Gretch will be auctioning off their next tattoos; the highest bidder will decide what they will each wear, forever! A link to the eBay auction will be posted at 12:00pm on February 3rd at sfspca.org/be-mine.

The celebration continues on Saturday with four free workshops led by SF SPCA animal behavior experts. "Trouble in Paradise? Learn How to Read Body Language for a Better Relationship (With Your Pets)" will take place from 1:30pm - 2:15pm, with separate workshops focusing on cat and dog behavior. "Are You Ready for Love? How to Find a Forever Match", from 2:15pm - 3:00pm, will help potential adopters find their purr-fect companion. Again, there will be separate workshops for those interested in canine and feline adoption. All will take place at the SF SPCA's Adoption Center (250 Florida Street), no per-registration required.

All day Saturday and Sunday the Adoption Center will host a bake sale benefiting the SF SPCA's Foster Department, as well as a Smooch the Pooch Kissing Booth and prize wheel.

Adoption center hours: Friday 1:00pm - 8:00pm. Saturday and Sunday 10:00am - 6:00pm.

For more details please visit sfspca.org/be-mine.

The San Francisco SPCA

The San Francisco SPCA is an independent, community-supported, non-profit animal welfare organization dedicated to saving, protecting and providing immediate care for cats and dogs who are homeless, ill or in need of an advocate. The SF SPCA also works long-term to educate the community, reduce the number of unwanted kittens and puppies through spaying and neutering, and improve the quality of life for animals and their human companions. The organization does not receive government funding and is not affiliated with any national organization.

Support the San Francisco SPCA by adopting, donating, volunteering and becoming a client of the state-of-the-art veterinary hospital. The SF SPCA has volunteer opportunities to care for shelter dogs and cats, conduct adoption counseling, assist clients and veterinary staff, provide foster care, help with the Community Cats Program, and enrich the lives of people in the community through animal-assisted therapy.

For more information about San Francisco pet adoption, call the San Francisco SPCA at (415) 522-3500 or visit sfspca.org.

