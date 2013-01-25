Protect Your Bubble Shares Helpful Tips to Get Consumers Ready for the Big Game

Gadget insurance brand suggests apps and gadgets for Super Bowl XLVII fans

It's time to start preparing for the big Super Bowl Party! But what should be on the party menu? What TV should the game be viewed on? Specialty insurance brand, Protect Your Bubble, helps get consumers ready for the Super Bowl on February 3.

NFL Mobile App – Go beyond the big game itself. This apps allows users to review videos and game highlights; breaking news, access to the NFL blogs and so on. Live audio is also available, just in case there are moments when you need to step away from the TV.

Food Network on TV – Appetizers, burgers, healthy options, and more are available on Food Network on TV app. Get great recipes and cooking tips from top Food Network stars. Planning the perfect Super Bowl Party menu is easy for the home cook at any skill level.

The right TV – Getting a new TV for the Big Game? Remember: Bigger is not always better, particularly when it doesn't fit. Whether the TV will be wall mounted or fit into a special television stand, be sure to take measurements. Now that the measurements and the budget are set, it's time to have fun. Most would agree that betting the biggest TV for the money (that still fits) is best. Popular Super Bowl TV sizes are 55 or 70 inch screens. The action needs to be able to be seen from the other side of the living room.

Specialty insurance brand, Protect Your Bubble, offers affordable and comprehensive smartphone and tablet insurance that provides coverage for unexpected events like theft, accidental damage, loss and breakdowns outside of the manufacturer's warranty period, with 24 hour replacement of the device. What good is an app if the smartphone or tablet is broken or lost? In addition, Protect Your Bubble's home gadget warranties provide coverage for mechanical breakdown televisions and more. Visit ProtectYourBubble.com for a quick quote.

