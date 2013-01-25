VoxOx Executives to Showcase New Suite of Apps for Operators at Mobile World Congress

Demo will take place at event's App Planet exhibition, Booth 8.1L6

Telcentris,® Inc., a leader in unified cloud communications and the creator of VoxOx® and VoxOx In Business™, today announced its participation in Mobile World Congress, where the company's executive team will attend, exhibit and demonstrate new solutions specifically designed to help mobile operators and other communication service providers neutralize the threat of Over-The-Top (OTT) applications and generate additional revenue.

The demo, which will take place at the Mobile World Congress App Planet exhibition (Booth 8.1L6), showcases a powerful and comprehensive selection of RCS-5.1-compatible cloud-based applications and features with OTT benefits that go beyond Rich Communication Services (RCS) on IP telephone, iOS and Android devices. More information about the demo and related initiatives will be released at the event.

What:

VoxOx executives will be attending, exhibiting and demonstrating new solutions for operators at Mobile World Congress

Who:

Bryan Hertz, CEO of Telcentris

Kevin Hertz, CTO of Telcentris

Robert Hertz, CIO of Telcentris

Pertti Johansson, EVP of Telcentris (formerly of Qualcomm and Motorola)

When:

February 25, 2013 – February 28, 2013

Where:

VoxOx by Telcentris Booth (#8.1L6) at the App Planet exhibition, Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, Spain

About Telcentris, Inc.

Telcentris is an innovator in cloud-based unified communications solutions for consumer, business and wholesale markets. For consumers, the company delivers VoxOx, a service that integrates voice, text, chat, fax, social networking and more. For businesses, the company provides VoxOx In Business, a complete suite of VoIP business phone solutions that are more cost-effective, efficient and easier to manage than traditional phone systems. Through a wholesale division, the company offers turnkey VoIP solutions for carriers and service providers. The foundation of Telcentris' offerings is its award-winning unified communications platform in the cloud that enables the company and its customers to build, scale and monetize powerful, scalable applications and services. Founded in 2006, Telcentris is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit http://www.telcentris.com.

