Edina Realty's Kris Lindahl has Scheduled a Seminar Over the Weekend in Harris, MN in Which he Will Explain the Short Sale Process

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 12:41 PM | 1 min read

Lindahl will present the short selling process using past and current examples of his experience.

Harris, MN (PRWEB) January 25, 2013

Kris Lindahl of Edina Realty plans to walk through the short selling process in a step-by-step presentation that will make the process easier to understand. Lindahl is Edina Realty's number one short sale agent. His many years of experience allow him to compress and simplify the short selling process. He will use the guidelines and requirements from a major bank.

Following the presentation Kris will host a Q&A session in which he is open to answering any general or personalized questions about real estate. "I like to be able to gauge the community's concerns and address those concerns,"Lindahl said, and continued,"These seminars are the perfect place for public support."

Kris is the recent recipient of the Chairman's Award, the highest honor an agent can receive from Edina Realty, again for excellence in sales and sales volume. "I credit my success to hard work and a technological expertise that gives me the edge over other agents nationwide,"Lindahl said of his success.

Call Kris and his team at (763) 607-1415 for more information. Visit the Minnesota Short Sale Calculator website to check eligibility. Download a complimentary copy of the eBook titled "A Homeowner's Guide To Short Sales" and check out the video series on YouTube.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361982.htm

