ParknPool Heads into New Year with Five Account Managers

For the first time in ParknPool's history, they headed into the New Year with five account managers instead of the standard four. With an expectation of a rise of sales, both online and by phone, it became necessary to add a fifth account manager.

As the leading online and catalog distributor of commercial grade furnishings and site amenities such as picnic tables, park benches, bleachers and playgrounds, it is important for ParknPool to have the knowledgeable staff available to answer the many questions of their existing and potential clients. They take pride in their customer service abilities and have used this skill to set them apart from their competitors. Ryan McClure, ParknPool's newest account manager, began his career with ParknPool as the customer service representative. Ryan, who is originally from New Jersey, moved to Lexington, VA at a very young age and is excited for the opportunity he has been given to help clients. “I am looking forward to the 2013 season as an account manager, I can't wait to begin building my client list and helping others with their purchases,” explained Ryan.

Gilmore Ayres, like Ryan, began his career in the customer service position and was promoted to an account manager position in 2012. Gil is a Lexington, VA native and enjoys spending time outdoors as well as selling outdoor furniture. “I used 2012 as a year to gain the knowledge needed in order to fully educate my clients throughout the entire buying process. I am excited to use that knowledge as we head into 2013,” stated Gil. According to the National Park Service of Great Falls, “Gil's knowledge of your products, professionalism and willingness to ensure customer satisfaction was and is appealing to our organization. Your customer service is very consistent.” As the most experienced account manager, Tammy Bryant came to ParknPool from the health care profession. Her experience and heart for helping people are exhibited to all of her clients. “I enjoy helping each and every phone call and online visitor that makes their way to my desk. It is rewarding to receive pictures of an area that I helped to furnish,” said Tammy when asked what she liked most about being a ParknPool account manager. “Working with Tammy on all of our outdoor projects has been a joy! She's very customer service oriented and goes above and beyond to make my job (and hers) as easy as possible,” stated Fox River Resort in response to a client survey.

As an Army veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, Chris Lopez, has been an account manager at ParknPool for the better part of a year. “Chris answered all my questions and was very helpful in the entire process. I look forward to doing business with him and your company again,” complimented RPI Design Goods. Chris enjoys applying the variety of skills he learned while being in the armed forces to help his clients. “After coming to ParknPool by way of the military, it is definitely a much more relaxed environment to work in. All of my clients are great to deal with,” explained Chris. As one of ParknPool's leading account managers, Sarah Dudley is originally from Lexington, VA and though she moved away for a brief time, is now back in the area. When asked what she enjoys about her job, she excitedly remarked, “It's important, at the end of the day, that you take pride in what you do on a daily basis. It's not every day that I get to truly make a difference but when the occasion arises, it makes it all worthwhile. After helping to save a Tennessee high school homecoming with bleachers, Sarah was complimented with this remark by the White House Heritage High School Booster Club, “Sarah was responsive and cared about our school and community — we couldn't have achieved our goal without her!”

Educating and serving their clients, is very important to ParknPool and they are excited with the account managers that they have in place to further exceed expectations and enhance earnings. For more information on ParknPool visit http://www.parknpool.com to view their complete product line. To learn more about their friendly staff go to their Our Team Page on the website or call 877.777.3700.

About ParknPool Corporation:

ParknPool is a Veteran Owned SBE/WBE Company and is the leading online supplier of commercial grade furniture and site amenities such as picnic tables, trash receptacles, park benches, bleachers and playgrounds. ParknPool was founded in 1998 in Orlando, FL and moved their headquarters to Lexington, VA in 2005.

