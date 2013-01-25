Online-Insurance-Advisor.com Announces USA Car Insurance Quotes Available on Their New Webpage

Online-Insurance-Advisor.com announces that USA car insurance quotes are available on their new webpage, offering car insurance rate quote comparison.

There is great news for USA residents. It is now possible to check several different car insurance options from one easy to use website. All car insurance shoppers need to do is fill out their zip code and in a few minutes they will be able to receive free rate quotes for auto insurance.

Most states require car insurance. It is against the law in New York to drive a vehicle without car insurance. New York car insurance is required for the life of the ownership of the car. If the insurance is dropped or lapses, the New York car insurance company will notify the department of motor vehicles. At that point, there will be a fine imposed. If the owner of the car does not renew the insurance, the car's registration will be suspended. The owner will not be able to register any other cars.

USA automobile insurance premiums vary in price and what it covers. The laws of New York require a basic coverage of 20/40/10. It is mandatory to have bodily injury coverage up to $20,000 per person in the automobile. This is for the protection of the driver who is at fault in the accident. The money will be used for medical treatment, lost wages and suffering caused from the accident. The New York auto insurance policy will also need property damage up to $10,000 coverage in order to be in compliance with the state law.

Of course USA car insurance is available with much higher limits. They can go up to $300,000 per accident. Most people do not like to pay those high premiums, but it is very good coverage and one that should be considered.

It is always a good idea to look at the insurance coverage on the car at least once a year. Now that is possible to do. http://online-insurance-advisor.com is the place to look. They have everything readily available.

Insurance companies in New York are competitive and they often offer discounts. The circumstances often change for people and it is possible to find better rates in order to save money on costly car insurance.

No one wants to be out of compliance with the New York state laws. Insurance is important and no one should consider going without it. A broker will be able to offer several different options. They will be able to find the best policy for the money.

Remember, drivers records are always checked when applying for the insurance. The driver's license number will be run to see if there are new traffic infractions. Often some of them are no longer on the record and a less expensive insurance will be able to be put in place. Take the time to check it out. Saving money on vehicle insurance is always a good thing. The residents of USA are lucky to have Online-Insurance-Advisor.com working for them. Everything is changing and insurance is part of the change.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361584.htm