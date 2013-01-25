Something Different -- Unique, Romantic, RV Rental Vacation Getaways for Valentine's Day

El Monte RV has created four unique Valentine's Day RV Rental getaway packages that include horseback riding, wine, and chocolate.

This Valentine's Day try something different, unique, and romantic. Take that special someone on a horseback ride on the beach, visit a romantic historic site, or have a glass of wine outside under a beautiful sunset. El Monte RV Rentals has created a way to explore all of these and more with the one you love.

El Monte RV is offering four unique romantic RV rental getaways to help you enjoy something different this Valentine's Day. The four different getaway options include:

1) Horseback Riding Through the Dunes at Pacific Dunes RV Resort -- Schedule a romantic horseback ride on the beach with the one you love and enjoy beautiful sunsets and ocean breezes as you relax in the sunshine. This getaway includes horseback riding for two.

2) Unconditional Surrender in San Diego at the Pio Pico RV Resort -- Celebrate the return of love near the iconic statue at the USS Midway. "Unconditional Surrender," is based on the iconic 1945 Life magazine cover photo taken in New York's Time Square when the end of World War II was announced . Included in this getaway are 2 free passes to visit the USS Midway and museum.

3) Horseback Riding and a bottle of wine in Santa Barbara at Rancho Oso RV Resort - Enjoy acres of beautiful scenery and endless opportunities for horseback riding, hiking, and photography with the one you love. Rancho Oso is bordered by the Los Padres National Forest and the Santa Ynez River. Included in this getaway is horseback riding for two and a bottle of wine.

4) San Francisco - A romantic retreat for two in the City by the Bay -- Ride a cable car with the one you love and visit some of the worlds most romantic settings. The resort is situated on a 60 ft. bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean with amazing sunset views. The Pacific Ocean is ideal for surfers, tide-pool adventurers, and loungers alike and it's just a short stroll away! Included in this getaway are cable car passes for two and Ghirardelli Chocolates.

"People have been telling us for years that they have been renting our RV's for romantic getaways. We started asking them where they were going and what they were doing. Finally we decided that we would make it easier for people to take that exciting, adventurous, getaway together. RV rentals offer people the freedom and independence to explore scenic areas, romantic moments, and time together in a way that is unique, fun, and exciting," said Joe Laing, Director of Marketing for El Monte RV.

Whether its wine and horseback riding, or cable cars & chocolates, find the perfect getaway for two people in love. Romantic RV rental getaway packages are $399 and include: 1 Deluxe 22 foot Class C motorhome rental for 3 nights, 3 nights in a Romantic RV Resort, Housekeeping Kits - Includes Kitchen Kit & 2 Personal Kits, 150 Free Miles, Starter Kit, Vehicle License Fee, and all the special amenities designated for each getaway.

For more information on Romantic RV Rental Getaways call 1 888 337-2213, or visit El Monte RV Rentals Valentines Getaway Specials.

