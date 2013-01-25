RootMetrics Introduces New Infographic with Borough-by-Borough View of Mobile Data Speeds in New York City

Performance Strong across All Boroughs, but the Bronx was Fastest for Average Download and Upload Speeds

It's no secret that New Yorkers have a love-hate relationship with mobile coverage and identifying which wireless carrier is best is often up for debate. RootMetrics™ introduced a new infographic that aims to turn anecdotes into actionable data and add some fact-based perspective to the debate. This easy-to-read data visualization gives people a hyper-local view of the five boroughs, showing which borough had the fastest data speeds, and how the carriers stack up in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island.

Here are a few key takeaways from the infographic:

Performance was strong overall across all five boroughs.

Manhattan's 9.3 Mbps was the slowest average download speed RootMetrics found, though Brooklyn's average of 9.6 Mbps was statistically comparable and made it too close to find clear separation between the two boroughs.

Good news for those in the Bronx: the Bronx was fastest for both average download (13.5 Mbps) and average upload speeds (5.8 Mbps).

Breaking down carrier performance within the boroughs, the fastest speed RootMetrics found was AT&T's blazing-fast 23.4 Mbps average download speed in the Bronx.

Sprint trailed the other carriers in average download speed in all five boroughs.

And how do these numbers compare to what RootMetrics has found elsewhere? The national average for download speed over all four carriers was 9.2 Mbps. The boroughs compared favorably with this national average.

For more information on the methodology behind the RootMetrics infographic, please visit their latest post.

The New York City Data Speeds infographic complements an ongoing series of performance measurement reports and corresponding RootScore Awards from RootMetrics. The company will continue to publish content and reports for U.S. wireless markets to help consumers make better decisions about the right carrier for his or her individual needs. Review all RootScore reports at http://www.rootmetrics.com.

Consumers in New York City or anywhere in the world who are interested to see how their network performs compared to other carriers can download the free RootMetrics Cell Phone CoverageMap app for iPhone or Android devices.

Mobile performance varies depending on where people live, work, or otherwise spend time.

The results shared in RootMetrics RootScore Reports, combined with the geographical coverage maps at http://www.rootmetrics.com and via the Cell Phone CoverageMap app, allow people to make better decisions about the right carrier for their individual needs.

