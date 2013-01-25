Meal Coursing Now Offered in Next Gen Dine Mobile Restaurant Point of Sale Software Provided by Prelag Partners, LLC

Version 2.0 of Next Gen Dine features a robust and customizable coursing module that allows owners and managers to easily configure menu item course settings. This powerful set of features allows an establishment to control the flow of menu item ordering information to the kitchen, servers, and managers in real-time.

Coursing is an important point of sale feature for unique and high-end restaurants whom offer complex and dynamic menu options. Version 2.0 of Next Gen Dine features a robust and customizable coursing module that allows owners and managers to easily configure menu item course settings. Additionally, course settings can be changed on-the-fly by servers, at the table, using the iPad based mobile point of sale front end application, and conveyed to the proper prep-station in real time.

The coursing module offers a myriad of flexibility to a server when taking a customers order. While the order is being placed, a specific menu item will be displayed on the ordering screen with the default coursing setting, configured in advance. At that point, the default course can then be switched. For more fine grained control, open menu items and open modifiers are available. Hold timers can also be set to control the time at which an item is sent to a prep station. Even the most eccentric customer's order can be conveyed to the kitchen, with ease, directly from the iPad.

Because Next Gen Dine is cloud based, when a server changes a coursing setting of a specific menu item on a customer order, that change is instantly available to the corresponding prep station and on every terminal in the establishment. This real-time flow of ordering information ensures all actors in the organization are fully informed as the the current state of a customers dining experience.

Next Gen Dine is a cloud-based mobile restaurant point of sale application available on iPad and coming soon to the Android platform. Credit card payments can be taken by servers right at the table making customers even more comfortable because credit cards never leave the table. Next Gen Dine gives restaurant owners a powerful point of sale platform with a minimal footprint.

