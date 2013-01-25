SMG EPICENTRE To Open February 26

Studio Movie Grill In-Theatre Dining Concept Expands to Charlotte

Studio Movie Grill (SMG), known nationwide as the pioneer and leader in the first-run, in-theater dining concept, is proud to announce the opening of the 30,000 square foot SMG EPICENTRE in Charlotte, North Carolina. Formerly occupied by Epicentre Theatres and Mez, this marks the first North Carolina location for Studio Movie Grill and the 12th location in the US.

“Charlotte is a vibrant city, and EPICENTRE is an outstanding entertainment complex. Naturally it felt like a great match for the SMG concept. Events and programming will be a major focus for us as we understand consumers today are looking for unique ways to get more out of their entertainment experiences,” said Brian Schultz, Studio Movie Grill founder and owner.

“The EPICENTRE is such an important destination asset for Center City Charlotte with its central location, transit accessibility, retail mix and parking volume,” said Michael J. Smith, President and CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners. “The addition of Studio Movie Grill is one more example of the incredible enhancements the new owners have made to improve the EPICENTRE. This fresh theater concept is consistent with their visionary approach and will serve our guests well.”

Known for its affordable luxury, SMG EPICENTRE will offer first-run movies with its innovative 100% reserved seating. Once inside, patrons will enjoy crystal clear Dolby audio and the best in today's Barco projection systems. At the push of a button, guests will experience Studio Movie Grill's distinct kitchen-to-chair delivery with skilled servers never compromising the view. “From the moment you purchase a ticket, you become a guest of SMG. We want our guests to come in, enjoy themselves in the theatre or at the bar and never feel hurried to get to their seat. It is important that we provide that no-rush feeling at no extra fee to consumers and we invite the Charlotte community to come and experience what sets us apart from our competition,” says Schultz, who has spent the last 20 years refining the in-theater dining concept.

With an ever-evolving dining menu, Studio Movie Grill has upped the ante on what to expect from theater food. SMG's menu features an eclectic and varied menu offering Crab Cakes, Kale & Avocado Salad, Sun Dried Tomato & Arugula Pizza, as well as house favorites such as the Steak Sandwich, Crispy Portabella Sandwich and Coconut Chicken Tenders. In-theater or at the premium bar, guests can enjoy an array of drinks including the signature SMG Cellars Cabernet & Chardonnay from Central California. SMG also offers a tempting range of cocktails including the popular Texas Frozen Margarita paying homage to SMG's home state and the signature Studio Blue Grande Margarita alongside perennial favorites such as the New York Cosmo.

Additionally Studio Movie Grill will bring to the city its SMG With A Twist. This alternate programming allows moviegoers the chance to experience cutting edge documentaries, one-night-only concert films, sports and $1 classic movie screenings, as well as themed monthly film series such as “Girls Night Out” and “Brews & Views.”

Studio Movie Grill EPICENTRE will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 3 PM to 12 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 11 AM to 1 AM. To learn more, visit http://www.studiomoviegrill.com.

About Studio Movie Grill:

The SMG EPICENTRE, Charlotte, North Carolina opening marks Studio Movie Grill's 12th location to date including seven in Texas - five in the Dallas Fort Worth area, two in Houston - two locations in the Atlanta area, as well as locations in Scottsdale, AZ and Wheaton, IL with more expansion on the way and new locations planned to open in 2013. For additional information, please visit http://www.studiomoviegrill.com.

