Mission Restaurant Supply Acquires Metroplex Restaurant Equipment

Mission Restaurant Supply, FE&S Magazine's 2012 Dealer of the Year, recently acquired Ft. Worth-based Metroplex Restaurant Equipment, giving the business a strong presence in the booming Dallas-Ft. Worth area.

The addition marks a strategic and long-awaited advancement for the Mission brand. With branches currently representing the South, Central and East Texas territories along with the Rio Grande Valley, the move northward was a natural inclination for Mission Restaurant Supply, but for the company's ownership, it was all about the right timing.

“It is imperative that we make strategy a priority when building our business,” says Owner/CEO Jack Lewis. “As a leader within the company, it is my responsibility to map out a future plan that will allow us to grow steadily over time while seeking new, exciting opportunities. The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolis has always been on our radar, but it took finding the right company to pull the trigger. (Metroplex) has a similar company culture and a family of employees that strongly mirrors our own; it was a natural fit.”

The Fort Worth showrooms, under the direction of new General Manager Joshua Folan, are currently open for business to both the public and restaurateurs alike. “We are working on a smooth transition in branding in the coming months,” says Folan. “It's an exciting time for all of us!”

Mission Restaurant Supply is the leading foodservice equipment and supply dealer in South Central Texas. The family-owned company also operates a bid contract department, an engineering design team, a custom metal fabrication shop, an e-commerce store, and four other Texas showrooms with Leasing and Service Departments in San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi and McAllen. For more information, visit http://www.MissionRS.com or call 210-354-0690.

