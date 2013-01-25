Advance Systems Identifies The Benefits of Improved Time And Attendance Management

Avoid common violations found by DOL's Wage and Hour Division with Advance Systems Time and Attendance Software (Mitrefinch TMS).

As unannounced visits from the Department of Labor (DOL) continue to rise, Advance Systems has compiled a list of five common time and attendance management issues that frequently trigger violations. If you're looking for an efficient way to avoid these violations, Advance Systems has designed its time and attendance software to improve wage and hour compliance.

1. Failure to keep accurate records of all hours worked. You can avoid this violation by making sure that accurate time and attendance record are kept for every employee, including those working off site or in different locations. Advance Systems Time and Attendance Software (Mitrefinch TMS) automatically tracks employee time, improving accuracy and reducing errors.

2. Failure to provide written notice of employee wage rates, pay periods, pay dates, and fringe benefits, and failure to notify employees when changes occur. Time and attendance management software with HR capabilities automates the employee onboarding process, ensuring that these important areas aren't overlooked. The system can be configured to store employee wage and benefit information, and can also be programmed to notify administration when communication is necessary.

3. Failure of employers to accurately classify employees as exempt from the minimum wage and overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). Keeping track of exemptions and overtime can be difficult, especially in large organizations or in organizations with remote employees. Time tracking software ensures that overtime provisions are followed and errors are reduced. Advance Systems Time and Attendance Software (Mitrefinch TMS) can be programmed to notify administration before violations occur.

4. Failure to pay the correct overtime. Non-exempt employees are required to receive overtime for every hour over 40 worked during a one-week period. Automated time and attendance software not only keeps accurate track of all hours worked, but automatically calculates the correct overtime. In addition, it records all hours worked in case of controversy.

5. Failure to maintain proper payroll records. FLSA regulations stipulate that employers must keep accurate payroll records. Advance Systems Time and Attendance Software (Mitrefinch TMS) allows organizations to easily and automatically maintain proper records.

Advance Systems Organization

Advance Systems is a premier provider of Workforce Management Software and Solutions. A Subsidiary of Industry-leading Mitrefinch Group, we deliver state-of-the-art Time & Attendance, Employee Scheduling Software, HR Solutions and installation expertise to the world's most prestigious banks, insurance companies, hotels, government departments, retailers, manufacturers and distribution companies.

The Advance Systems team of experts is eager to share additional ways your organization use time and attendance management software to reduce DOL violations.

Advance Systems

121 Mount Vernon Street,

Boston, MA 02108

http://www.advancesystemsinc.com

info(at)advancesystemsinc(dot)com

Toll Free: (888) 765-8466

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10344757.htm