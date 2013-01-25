Kris Lindahl of Edina Realty Will Discuss Short Sale Strategies at a Seminar In Chisago City, MN Over the Weekend

The seminar led by Lindahl will focus on what strategies he believes to be necessary when short selling a home.

A seminar has been scheduled for over the weekend in Chisago City, MN. The seminar will be led by Edina Realty's number one short sale agent Kris Lindahl. The experienced agent will use his many years of experience to highlight several strategies that he deems extremely important to a successful short sale.

"While every step is important there are some that deserve more attention because they can make or break the process,"Lindahl said, and continued,"That's what I'll be covering at the seminar." Lindahl plans to stick around for an hour following the presentation to take questions from the audience. General or personalized questions are encouraged.

The Kris Lindahl Team consists of several Edina Realty realtors that all hold the following designations: Certified Distressed Property Experts (CDPE), Short Sale & Foreclosure Resources (SFR), and Council of Residential Specialists (CRS),

Call Kris and his team at (763) 607-1415 for more information. Visit the Minnesota Short Sale Calculator website to check eligibility. Download a complimentary copy of the eBook titled "A Homeowner's Guide To Short Sales" and check out the video series on YouTube.

