Citizenship and passport secrets are shared in the New Five Flags, said a recent article from AbsoluteRights.com.

Citizenship loopholes are perfectly within legal rights, said a new article from Absolute Rights. The article said all it takes is a thorough education in the New Five Flags mentality, which is detailed in Absolute Rights' newest updates to its popular informational program.

The New Five Flags features an in-depth look at the life of its creator, Johnny Mueller. Five Flags refers to five ways Mueller has found to escape what he refers to as the troubles of a broken American economy and a decreasing level of liberties and freedoms. Establishing other citizenships and obtaining multiple passports is a way of upgrading a personal status, and the article said it's gaining advantages unheard of by the uneducated.

In the program, Mueller describes the processes he has used to earn an honest living outside the restrictions of the United States. The New Five Flags is Mueller's training course in becoming a cultured, well-travelled person and living the life of comfort and stability that the article said all Americans deserve.

Privacy, security, and liberty are becoming illusions of themselves in today's America, according to the article. The government is passing unwarranted laws, said the online piece, the police are harassing law abiding citizens, and violence is sweeping the nation like never before. The article pointed out that the economic status has caused America's spend-happy obsessions to pile up, and hardworking middle class folks are paying the price.

The article said that gaining a foothold in another country can allow certain advantages to American citizens. They can establish credible and successful businesses, use their knowledge and skills to gain an edge, and utilize today's modern technology to their ultimate benefit.

The Five Flags system has been dubbed a “freedom insurance policy” by Mueller. He has travelled through more than 20 countries, figuring out loopholes, investigating the systems, and produced a guidebook for total lifestyle freedom.

Included in the program are training modules that detail the ways to legally secure money, establish reputable businesses, and sustain a deserved lifestyle for years to come. True independence is achievable, as long as people have the right information and avoid the costly mistakes many have already made, said the article.

Accessing the help of the New Five Flags system will give Americans the knowledge needed to tap into the life they've always dreamed of, said the online piece. By discovering the loopholes and benefits available in a multiple citizenship, the article said people are finding the value in the New Five Flags.

