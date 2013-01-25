Prominence Treatment Center Releases Eye-Opening Non-12 Step Infographic

Prominence Treatment Center visualizes why non-12 step programs are successful.

Los Angeles based, luxury rehab center Prominence Treatment Center released an infographic explaining why a Non-12 Step addiction rehab treatment center is more likely to result in long-term sobriety than traditional 12-Step programs. The infographic highlights the most fundamental distinction between the two treatments, personalization.

The difference between 12-Step programs - which includes 94% of all rehab programs - and Non-12 Step rehab programs, is largely unknown to the average person. Prominence Treatment Center's infographic breaks down 12-Step vs. Non-12 Step treatments to help individuals looking for addiction treatment options make a more informed decision.

Programs like Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) are considered 12-Step treatment programs. The success rate of AA is only 5% due to the pre-determined steps users are required to take. But 12-Step programs like AA are more widely known, which is why many people blindly enroll without knowing their options.

Prominence Treatment Center's infographic focuses on the main reason for Non-12 Step success – unique treatments for each individual. By offering therapies like equine therapy, art therapy, music therapy, and positive approach therapy, individuals find the right mix of treatment for their specific needs.

Aside from the individual treatment, the infographic focuses on continuum of care, which is key to long-term sobriety for individuals in the Non-12 Step treatment program. Treatment centers like Prominence Treatment Center offer options like in-patient treatment, day treatment, transition, and aftercare. Each of these treatments ranges in commitment, intensity, and location. This flexibility, combined with personalized programs, is what makes Non-12 Step addiction treatment programs so successful.

Prominence Treatment Center is a luxury, private drug and alcohol residential rehabilitation program located in Malibu, California. Prominence Treatment Center offers Non-12 Step treatment to its clients.

Through the Non-12 Step process, Prominence Treatment Center takes a holistic approach to healing for each individual. Every treatment program is tailored to the individual to:



Address underlying issues

Provide the highest level of care and comfort

Change individuals' thought process and behaviors

Eliminate addiction for the long term

