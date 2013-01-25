New Hampshire Attorney at Tenn And Tenn, P.A. Expresses Concern as a Massachusetts State Crime Lab Chemist is Charged with Evidence Tampering

New Hampshire criminal defense attorney John Tenn from Tenn And Tenn, P.A., discusses evidence tampering and the effect it can have on the outcome of an investigation or court case. He is concerned by the news of the state crime lab chemist found to have tampered with drug evidence.

A chemist at an Amherst, Massachusetts state crime lab was found to have tampered with drug evidence. This recent news story spoke to the importance of hiring an experienced DWI/criminal defense lawyer, said New Hampshire attorney John Tenn.

“A person who is arrested for DWI, or other criminal charges, needs to address the possibility of evidence tampering,” he added. “An independent analysis of the alleged criminal substance is almost always required.”

According to The Republican, state Attorney General Martha Coakley said chemist Sonja Farak removed two drug samples that allegedly tested positive as heroin and cocaine, and replaced them with counterfeit substances. Prosecutors believe Farak stole drug evidence that was already tested. In other words, they are saying no suspects' due process rights were violated. Tenn questioned their confidence.

The DWI and criminal defense attorneys at Tenn And Tenn, P.A., recall a similar incident that occurred a year ago, also involving the Massachusetts Crime Lab. According to CBS News, Annie Dookhan, a chemist at another Massachusetts lab, was accused of faking test results. This case threw a large number of criminal cases into question and led to the release of many defendants who were in custody awaiting trial

“This type of evidence can be crucial to establishing a person's guilt or innocence. Concealing, altering or destroying it can affect the outcome of a police investigation or court case,” said Tenn. “If people are wrongly convicted based on unreliable experts or evidence, they must be released.”

In Farak's case, the alleged theft of the drugs was discovered when her supervisors were doing a routine check of samples Farak had tested, and could not find the samples in question.

The New Hampshire criminal lawyers at Tenn And Tenn, P.A., are experienced DWI attorneys who are familiar with drug and blood analysis.

