Boston Park Plaza Hotel is Among the Boston Hotels Preparing for a Record Number of Attendees to this Year's Many Boston Events and Trade Shows

Boston events like the Boston Home Show draw many attendees looking for the latest innovations for their home improvement needs. The Boston Park Plaza Hotel has created an impressive offer for out of town attendees to Boston events or any visitor to Boston through February 28, 2013 with rates from just $89.00 - view details or book now.

Attendees to the Boston Home Show or any of the many Boston events taking place in January and February have many Boston hotels choose from for their stay - one of the most popular Boston hotels is The Boston Park Plaza Hotel.

The Boston Park Plaza Hotel is located in the heart of Boston's Back Bay and close to all Boston event venues and many Boston attractions, restaurants and more. This landmark Boston hotel has created an impressive special offer with rates as low as $89.00 - details include:

Guests enjoy a centralized Boston Back Bay location and luxury guest rooms with rates from $89.00. Stay from now until February 28, 2013. View details or book now.

Thousands of consumers looking for the latest and greatest products for their home head to the Boston Home Show on January 26th and 27th to find the best in design, décor, home improvement, and services for their home. Events in Boston like the Boston Home Show are attended by Boston locals and visitors to Boston, and are highly-anticipated and well-attended.

Every year, for just 1 weekend, the Boston Home Show gathers experts in the industry to help show attendees find out everything they need to know about decorating and improving their home. Learn about the newest offerings for the kitchen and bath, and examine necessities for the home like windows and siding.

Thousands of Boston visitors and Boston residents come to the Boston Home Show every year to catch up on trends for the home and to get great style ideas. Attendees flock to Boston events like the Boston Home Show, in search of inspiration for budding home-improvement projects and opportunities to take home unique finds to personalize their abode.

The Boston Home Show holds giveaway's with great prizes to show attendees, so plan on entering the drawing for a Dream Kitchen Makeover. There will be free lectures and demonstrations, where consumers can hear from industry experts, and even chefs from local Boston restaurants that will share their culinary creations at 'A Taste of Boston,' a show within the Boston Home Show.

Consumers can pick up great pieces for their home like artwork, fabrics, rugs, lighting, and accessories at 30-60% off, at the Boston Design Center Red Tag Sale, which takes place in the Boston Design Center, directly adjacent to Cruisport Boston.

Boston Design Center is located at at 1 Design Center Place, Boston, MA 02210.

Boston Home Show Times:

Saturday, January 26, 2013 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 27, 2013 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About Boston Park Plaza Hotel - A Boston hotel

Boston Park Plaza Hotel & Towers is part of the rich history that defines Boston as one of the most beautiful cities in America and a top travel destination. This Boston hotel is located in Back Bay, one of the most beautiful areas of the city – just yards from Boston Common, America's oldest public park.

The Boston Park Plaza Hotel conveys class and elegance throughout its exceptional concierge and guest services, 1,053 finely-appointed guest rooms and guest suites, premier dining with 8 on-site restaurants including Melting Pot and the Statler's Lounge. Other guest services include a 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour business center, and 65,000 square-feet of exceptional Boston meeting space.

Visit the Boston Park Plaza Hotel Website.

Take a Tour of Boston Park Plaza Hotel.

Interested in staying at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel - Check rates, make reservations or call toll free: 800.225.2008.

Read exciting Boston articles and Boston travel news on Boston Park Plaza Hotel's Blog.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10347570.htm