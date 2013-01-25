Protecting Valuables from Theft - Tip Sheet from SecuritySystemReviews.com

If there is a break-in, there are ways residents can prevent valuables from being stolen, or if they are stolen, there are steps to take to ease the reporting and recovery process. The security experts at SecuritySystemReviews.com put together a list of tips to help individuals and families protect valuables from theft.

The majority of safety precautions homeowners and renters take involve the exterior security of their home, sometimes despite the best efforts of a resident, thieves may be able to penetrate exterior safety components anyway. If a homeowner or renter is the victim of a crime, there are additional steps that can be taken to protect valuables within the home, or at least make the process of reporting the theft to police and insurance companies a bit easier.

The best way to protect a home from theft overall is to install a security system, but beyond a security system and high quality security system equipment, the experts at SecuritySystemReviews.com created a list of tips to help individuals protect the property within their homes, if a break-in does occur.

1. Mark valuables. Marking valuables is an easy, inexpensive way to keep track of the items within a home, and make the process of reporting a theft much easier for the victim. Speaking with a representative from the local police department can be a valuable way to know how to mark property. The best way is often with an electric engraving pen. Items that are marked are less likely to be stolen, and are more difficult for a thief to re-sell. Often, when marking an item a property owner should include information such as name and driver's license number. If an item is resold, this can also make it easier to track, and if it is recovered by the police, the item can be returned, instead of being sold in a public auction.

2. Property owners should take a picture of all valuable items located in the home, particularly of the items that are too small to be marked, like jewelry. Although a digital camera will work, instant photo-producing cameras can be best because they can't be retouched or changed.

3. For items such as heirlooms, art, jewelry, antiques or china, keep a detailed inventory of all items located in the home. Original receipts should be kept, along with photos of the items, and information about the location the item was purchased, the value, and original price. Small items, including jewelry, should be kept in a high quality home safe, or a safe deposit box, in an off-site location.

4. When purchasing a high value item, such as a new TV or video game system, don't leave evidence that a purchase has been made. This is particularly true around the holidays, when boxes on the curb can be a sure signal to thieves that there are high-ticket items within the home.

5. Keep high-value items out of view. Don't place expensive items near a window or other area where a thief can easily view the items. If something, like a TV, is within the site of a window, place a curtain or other covering on the window.

6. Don't just focus on the typical high value objects. Paperwork, data on computers and other personal information can be a prime target for thieves, particularly as identity theft is on the rise. All of these items should be protected in a safe that cannot be removed from the property or broken, or left in a safety deposit box.

About the Company

SecuritySystemReviews.com is an unbiased, information website, providing security system reviews. The site provides reviews and comparisons of the best security system companies, including ADT and Vivint.

