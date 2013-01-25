WhoopTee.com Custom-Design T-shirt Company Allots Five-Hundred Shirts Per Month to Support Local Nonprofit Organizations

St. Louis-based online t-shirt retailer contributes to St. Louis-area charity initiatives

WhoopTee, a custom online t-shirt design company, is in the process of developing relationships with several charities and nonprofits in the St. Louis area. Five hundred custom t-shirts per month will be set aside to distribute to organizations, ranging from nonprofits that offer free reproductive health services to charities that provide help to youth from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Each individual nonprofit will have the opportunity to create a t-shirt complete with logo and nonprofit name in order to effectively leverage promotional efforts on a physical platform in addition to online methods. This will allow charity members to spread the word of their causes on an interactive, tangible platform with the capability to draw attention and awareness with fresh, exciting t-shirt ideas. Additionally, offering charities shirts for free allows them to self-promote while utilizing their budgets to directly support those they serve.

As a new business in St. Louis, WhoopTee has a fervent desire to entrench itself within its community, and to help its residents. Hours of brainstorming have taken place in order to devise ways to use t-shirts as modes of communication and community building, and contributing to charity efforts in the city is a worthwhile, useful tool for charities to help build a receptive, philanthropic audience.

About WhoopTee

WhoopTee is a St. Louis-based custom t-shirt screen printing company focused on retailing the finest in t-shirt quality and comfort, as well as leveraging technologies that make custom designing easy, affordable and accessible to consumers. Customers can upload any image desired, and with a number of cutting‐edge printing techniques, WhoopTee can print literally any image onto a shirt. Coupled with excellent customer service, affordable prices and rapid delivery time, WhoopTee is among the best in the custom apparel industry. For more information about WhoopTee, log on to http://www.whooptee.com.

