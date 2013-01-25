Prizmatix Introduces Ultra High Power LED with Over 4 Watts of Collimated White Light for Scientific and Industrial Applications

With Over 4 Watts of collimated light UHP-T-LED can replace Mercury or Xenon lamps in many power demanding applications, such as fluorescence microscopy and machine vision.

Prizmatix Ltd, a leader in Ultra High Power LED system for scientific and industrial applications, introduces a new generation of collimated LED light source, with over 60% increase in power over previous versions.

The White LED along with other new LED products will be introduced at the SPIE Photonics West conference in San Francisco on February 5-8.

The UHP-T-LED-White represents a new level of power for LED illumination systems. With upwards of 4.5 watts of collimated light, the Prizmatix LED can be used as a replacement for traditional mercury and xenon lamps in a variety of applications. Adapters are available for all major brands of microscopes including Olympus, Nikon, Zeiss, and Leica as well as for fiberoptic and liquid light guides.

“We have had a lot of interest for microscope service companies and manufacturers who see the UHP-T as a green alternative to mercury lamps for fluorescent microscopes,” said Nathaniel Sperka, North American Sales Manager of Prizmatix USA. “The benefits of fast rise/fall times, no warm up, and long life make this UHP-T very attractive to managers of imaging labs and researchers.”

The Prizmatix UHP-T-LED is compatible with the Prizmatix OptiBlock® system allowing it to be combined with other LED modules, including UV LEDs using beam combiner modules and a range of accessories such as fiber couplers and filter wheels creating complete LED illumination systems in optimal configurations for any application. This allows OEM customers and researchers alike, the ability to use only the components and features they need. The output can be free space or coupled to optical fibers or liquid light guides.

About Prizmatix Ltd.

Prizmatix Ltd. (http://www.prizmatix.com) specializes in Ultra High-Power LED illumination systems for scientific, industrial and OEM applications. Prizmatix modular designs incorporate the latest technology in packages that offer maximum power and versatility in light delivery with a full range of products, including fiber-coupled LEDs and UV LEDs and specialized LEDs for Optogenetics and microscopy.

Prizmatix experts work to understand each customer's needs and then offer cost effective off-the-shelf or customized solutions based on standard modular products. Prizmatix works with customers on product design, prototype development, and small-scale manufacturing as well as FDA and CE compliance. Our multidisciplinary team has expertise in optics, electronics, optomechanics, optical fibers, software, biocompatible materials, and medical devices.

