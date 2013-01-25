Contiki Vacations and O'Neill Launch Travel Sweepstakes to Costa Rica with O'Neill Surf Pros Malia Manuel and Kiana Fores

One lucky fan to win 12-day Costa Rican tour, including surf lesson and signature swimwear from two of O'Neill's hottest surf professionals

Contiki Vacations, the worldwide leader in fun travel packages for 18-35's, and O'Neill Clothing, the original California surf, snow and youth lifestyle brand, are excited to announce their partnership on “Malia & Kiana Do Costa Rica with Contiki”, an exciting travel sweepstakes for surf and travel lovers looking to explore the lush landscapes and conquer the waves of Costa Rica alongside two of the hottest surf professionals in the industry.

Entrants will get the opportunity to win a seat on Contiki's Costa Rica Unplugged tour, accompanied by O'Neill Surf Pros Malia Manuel and Kiana Fores. In addition, the winner will receive a surf lesson and personal tips from the girls, as well as O'Neill's Superkini, a technically advanced bikini with NANOFRONT™ technology inspired and designed by Malia Manuel herself.

“Contiki is thrilled to partner with O'Neill on this campaign. Costa Rica is a popular destination for young travelers and a great addition to our travel offerings. In addition to being a popular surf spot, Costa Rica's beauty, adventure, and laid-back lifestyle offer huge appeal,” said Michelle Murray, Contiki's Director of Sales and Marketing. “With its close proximity to the US, it's an easy and affordable getaway for travelers and we're excited to send a traveler there to experience it with Contiki.”

“We are excited to be part of a unique and once in a lifetime travel experience, says Kari Johnson, General Manager of O'Neill Girls. “What better way to explore the beaches of Costa Rica than with Contiki and with two of our talented surf team riders!”

Any legal resident of the U.S. between the ages of 18 – 35 is eligible to enter. The sweepstakes begins on Friday, January 18, 2013, and runs until Friday, February 15, 2013. For more information, visit http://www.contiki.com/oneillsurftrip.

About Contiki

For 50 years, Contiki has inspired 18 – 35 year olds to make every moment count by traveling to the world's most fantastic destinations. The trips are hassle-free and include the perfect mix of sightseeing, culture and free time. Travelers can choose from over 200 itineraries throughout Europe, Russia, Egypt, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, & the USA. For more information, please visit http://www.Contiki.com.

About O'Neill Girls

O'Neill Girls is dedicated to and inspired by the adventurous and free-spirited young female. Driven by O'Neill's heritage as the original California surf brand since 1952, O'Neill Girls stays true to its roots, while offering a unique fashion perspective that is modern and fresh. Featuring a range of styles for all seasons both on and off the beach, O'Neill Girls includes a blend of effortlessly cool prints, dresses, tees, denim, fleece, jackets, accessories, swimwear and wetsuits.

Featured in hundreds of magazines and available in more than 85 countries around the world, O'Neill Girls reflects its personality through innovative collections, signature events, and exceptional athletes. With talented team riders including surfers Malia Manuel and Sage Erikson, the brand continues to push the envelope of performance and is committed to providing today's most advanced and authentic youth lifestyle products. For more information, visit http://www.oneill.com and http://www.facebook.com/oneillgirls.

