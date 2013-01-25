Meet the Installation Winners/Branch Nominees for the 2013 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year ®

The installation winners for the 2013 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® (MSOY) have been selected and will advance to the next round where they will be voted on for Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy and National Guard Spouse of the Year. Voting for branch level takes place for one day only on February 5, 2013 at msoy.militaryspouse.com.

This year is the first time a winner has been recognized at each United States military installation that submitted nominations. Spouses were submitted from over 154 bases, all 9 Coast Guard Districts, and 39 states (National Guard).

“The installation winners are a true representation of what the military spouse community has to offer,” says Babette Maxwell, Executive Editor of Military Spouse magazine. “All of the winners have extraordinary accomplishments and achievements. Incorporating the installation level winners in our sixth year highlights spouses with exceptional talents and resources at local levels, and we look forward to working with them in the coming year." To learn about the installation winners/Branch nominees go to msoy.militaryspouse.com.

A vote on February 5th and a judges' panel review will identify the 6 branch winners, who will then compete for the 2013 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® (MSOY), representing all branches of the military.

“America's fighting men and women have endured an incredible burden during this past eleven-plus years our nation has been at war. Simultaneously, the spouses of those deployed have been unsung heroes who maintain the home-front during these all-too-frequent deployments, selflessly give back to their communities though volunteer work, and provide moral support for their loved ones serving both at home and in harm's way,” said Garry L. Parks, Lieutenant General, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret), Chairman of Armed Forces Insurance. “Now is the time to recognize their accomplishments and identify the best of the best, Military Spouse of the Year…from among all branches and at every installation.”

Winners for the Branch Level will be announced on February 21st and national voting for the prestigious 2013 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Award will be on March 5th. The branch finalists and overall winner will be honored at an awards luncheon on May 9, 2013 in conjunction with Military Spouse Appreciation Day.

