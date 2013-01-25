Reverend John Callanan Appointed Corporate Director of Mission and Pastoral Care

The United Methodist Homes of NJ announces The Reverend John Callanan to the position of corporate director of mission and pastoral care.

United Methodist Homes of New Jersey is pleased to announce the appointment of The Reverend John Callanan to the position of corporate director of mission and pastoral care. In this role, John is responsible for the development and implementation of programs and services aimed at raising the identification of, and association with the United Methodist Homes' mission and values throughout the organization. He will also focus on the development and implementation of pastoral services to assist in meeting the spiritual needs of the Homes' residents, their families, associates, and volunteers.

Reverend Callanan, an associate at the Home Office in Neptune, reports directly to Larry Carlson, president & CEO who reflects, “This position chairs the Corporate Ethics Team collaborating to develop local teams and assists with ethics consultation and education. In this role, John will represent the United Methodist mission perspective while providing strategic oversight to these functions.”

Reverend Callanan is an ordained United Methodist minister and Board Certified Chaplain with 27 years of ministry experience in churches, chaplaincy and clinical pastoral education. He has extensive experience in biomedical ethics, providing pastoral care to older adults and in supervising and mentoring clergy and lay pastoral caregivers. Motivated by Wesleyan faith values, John is passionate about the history and mission of the United Methodist Church.

He earned a Master of Divinity from The Theological School at Drew University and holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Lycoming College. His current service includes the Skylands District Committee on Ordained Ministry and the Greater New Jersey Annual Conference Commission on Archives and History, which recently elected him conference historian. Residing in Rockaway, New Jersey, he and his wife, Ellen, have been married for 27 years.

