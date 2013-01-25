AEGIS to Participate and Test with the Developers Integration Lab (DIL) at the IHE NA Connectathon Conference 2013

AEGIS will join 150 vendors and more than 600 IT engineers and architects collaborating to improve health information exchange.

AEGIS.net, Inc. (AEGIS), leading provider of Health IT systems, services and interoperability, announced today their participation in the Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) North America Connectathon beginning Monday, January 28th through February 2, 2013 in Chicago, IL. Mario Hyland, Founder and Senior Vice President, and AEGIS staff will be testing its IHE profiles against other participants at the Connectathon.

Specific approaches which can mitigate risk of interoperability issues in production include industry participation at the IHE NA Connectathon where vendors each year test systems in a peer-to-peer environment. Richard Ettema, a Senior Lead Developer with AEGIS, will be testing advancements of the DIL with other vendors and healthcare organizations at the upcoming Connectathon. Mr. Ettema explained that participation in this event is a prerequisite for vendors to participate in the Interoperability Showcase at the annual HIMSS Conference & Exhibition.

At the conference, AEGIS will test with other vendors the Developers Integration Lab (or DIL) testing solution for health information exchange gateway, interoperability, and compatibility testing. The AEGIS DIL offers automated Test Driven Development (TDD) and Compliance Testing services through an Open Source Program. Its backbone is the cloud based infrastructure which consists of over 250 gateways (servers) that supports this open source program. The DIL is a 24/7 testing environment that facilitates interoperability testing and helps organizations meet Meaningful Use standards. The DIL support test case (positive and negative) for web services and message based enterprise solutions.

AEGIS designed and developed the DIL, allowing an organization to test communications between its gateway and other gateway implementations at any time. The DIL supports integrated Agile teams where Developers and Testers work alongside each other to ensure higher quality software is delivered with each sprint. The DIL was created with an eye towards automation and ease of use, providing a straightforward user interface that healthcare organizations can easily navigate. Within minutes, an organization can register on the DIL, install certificates, and begin interoperability testing. The DIL provides support for the quality of care received by US citizens by helping organizations meet Meaningful Use requirements and facilitating the secure exchange of health information.

Gartner recently identified the Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2013. Number nine on that list is Integrated Ecosystems. As an Integrated Testing Lab, the DIL helps health information systems ensure that their interoperability will support testing requirements for Meaningful Use (MU) Stage #1 and #2, and future Stages #3 thru #5. This is vital for certification and compliance demonstrations, but it can also be leveraged on an ongoing basis to validate the continuous interoperability of health information exchange partners.

About the IHE NA Connectathon Conference 2013

The IHE Connectathon is a cross-vendor, live, supervised, and structured testing event with over 150 participating vendors and 600+ engineers and IT architects. All these organizations and IT experts converge on-site in Chicago, IL, for one full week of interoperability testing and problem resolution. Participants test their products against multiple vendors using real-world clinical scenarios contained in IHE's Integration Profiles. The benefits of organizations testing at the IHE NA Connectathon include:



Reduce development costs

Accelerate testing and reduce time to market

Implement IHE Profiles to meet key interoperability capabilities in emerging Meaningful Use Stage 2 certification requirements

Qualify to participate in HIMSS Interoperability Showcase demonstrations

Network with 500 of the industry's top professionals

Obtain independent product testing to ensure quality and drive down implementation costs

Demonstrate market leadership in interoperability

Register your products and IHE Integration Statements in the IHE Product Registry

About AEGIS

AEGIS.net, Inc. is a CMMI® for Development (v1.3) Maturity Level 3, CMMI® for Services (v1.3) + Service System Development (SSD) Maturity Level 3 rated, ISO 9001:2008 certified small business and premier provider of Information Technology consulting services to Federal Civilian, Defense and Commercial sector clients. Our services, delivered by practitioners averaging more than 15 years of experience, include Project Management, Software Functional and Performance Testing, Application Design/Development, Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V), and Organizational Performance/Process Improvement. Our domains of expertise include health IT and interoperability, regulatory compliance, finance, human resources, and logistics. AEGIS offers the patent-pending Developers Integration Lab (DIL) testing solution for health information exchange gateway, interoperability, and compatibility testing.

