Hardcore Fans Surprise Adam Carolla with a Custom Bar

When two long-time listeners of Adam Carolla heard about the launch of his new Mangria drink, they saw an opportunity to surprise the Talk Show host that they couldn't pass up.

Adam Carolla is the most popular podcaster in the world. He's built a mini-empire on the back of his highly successful series of shows from Loveline to The Adam Carolla Show. The most recent addition to his empire has been the launch of his custom drink, Mangria. A blend of wine, vodka and fruit, it's been hailed by Esquire as "the fastest road to forgetting adult responsibilities."

When Dan Andrews and Ian Schoen, two of long-time fans of Carolla, found out about Mangria, they knew exactly what the had to do. Having recently founded their own business selling portable bars, they saw an opportunity to give something back to Carolla for his years of funny, inspiring commentary. What better way than to send him a custom portable bar decked out with Mangria branding and LEDs? They opted to send it as a surprise and mailed it to his studio in Los Angeles.

"We figured it was a good way to say thanks for the past 15 years and celebrate the launch of Mangria."

Carolla and company appreciated the gesture, calling the bar "high quality and amazing." Dan and Ian were happy to give something back to Carolla for his years of funny and inspiring commentary.

Both confirmed radio junkies, they relate with Carolla's style and background. Dan came from a similar middle class background as Carola. The way Carolla took on topics "I felt I could relate to." For Ian, "Carolla has kept me entertained since I first started listing to Loveline back in the mid-nineties. I instantly started to gravitate toward his 'tell it like it is' persona. Then I found out he was a car guy...and everything was right in the world for me."

The pair started their own podcast on entrepreneurship in 2009, in part because of inspiration from Carolla launching his own podcast the same year.

"The Adam Carolla Show is a cool entrepreneurial story. Essentially Carolla was fired from radio, saw an opportunity to be his own boss and start a podcast, never asked for permission and has been setting iTunes on fire since then."

The Portable Bar Company was founded in 2010 and offers customized portable bars and accessories including a portable back bar and jockey box cover.

