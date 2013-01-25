Wyoming Inn Names Jackson Hole Sled Dog Country with New Sled Dog Touring Package and IPSSSDR Event

Wyoming travelers can experience the sled dog racing excitement of Jackson Hole's annual International Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race all winter long with a new lodging package from Jackson, Wyo., in-town hotel the Wyoming Inn.

Jackson Hole, home to the largest sled dog race in the lower 48 states, which starts this evening out of Jackson's Town Square, is sled dog central this time of year, according to the Wyoming Inn, catering to guests in town for the festivities around the 2013 International Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race (IPSSSDR). For travelers who want to experience that thrill of mushing through Jackson Hole backcountry behind a team of sled dog athletes firsthand, the Wyoming Inn has announced a unique winter Wyoming travel package that combines convenient Jackson, Wyo., in-town lodging at the Wyoming Inn with an all-day sled dog tour.

The Wyoming Inn's new Sled Dog Touring package includes a shuttle to Jackson Hole Iditarod Sled Dog Tours where guests will meet their sled dog team before gliding through Wyoming's snowy wilds to Granite Hot Springs for lunch and a soak in the natural hot springs pool. Package pricing for the Wyoming Inn Sled Dog Touring package includes two nights' accommodations for two people at the Wyoming Inn plus a full-day sled dog tour for and starts from $930.

Jackson Hole Iditarod Sled Dog Tours, owned by Frank Teasley, an Iditarod musher and founder of the annual International Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race, now in its 18th year, has been taking guests into Jackson Hole backcountry via sled dog team for 20 years. Frank and his experienced guides have been featured in most major travel magazines including "Travel + Leisure" for their outstanding service and once-in-a-lifetime trips.

Described by "USA Today" as located “in what seems to be the middle of the wilderness,” the historic natural Granite Park Hot Springs offers bathers views of the surrounding Bridger-Teton National Forest. Maintained by the U.S. Forest Service, the pool was first dug by early settlers to collect water, then enhanced by the Civilian Conservation Corps into a swimming pool with deck and changing rooms in 1935. Relaxing winter water temps can get as warm as 114° F.

The Wyoming Inn Sled Dog Touring package is available throughout the winter season. The full-day sled dog tours are 20 miles roundtrip – including the 2-hour mush to Granite Hot Springs – with more than an hour to soak in the springs while the guide prepares lunch before the return trip through Jackson Hole's breathtaking winter backcountry. Packages are subject to availability – sled dog touring is popular and can sell out months in advance.

Company Information: The Wyoming Inn of Jackson Hole is known for its spacious, comfortable rooms, luxurious amenities and warm Western hospitality. With a mission to provide outstanding customer service, the Wyoming Inn's friendly staff will gladly arrange a variety of activities suited to guests' interests. Conveniently located on the town's free shuttle line, the hotel provides numerous complimentary offerings including airport transportation, an on-site fitness center and wireless Internet. For information, visit http://www.wyominginn.com or call 800.844.0035.

