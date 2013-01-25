CriminalLaw.com Announces New Marketing Tool For Criminal Defense Attorneys

Criminal defense attorneys are having a much harder time breaking through the online clutter than ever before. CriminalLaw.com is now offering professionally developed, geographically focused websites that will help differentiate one criminal defense law firm in each city.

On Thursday January 24th, CriminalLaw.com announced that it is officially launching a line of geographical websites for attorneys. These sites—also known as Geo Sites—are designed to allow law firms to intensely focus marketing on specific cities. For example, sanjose.criminallaw.com is the Geo Site for the criminal defense law firm Valencia, Ippolito and Bowman.

Such geographically specific sites can be used for many purposes and are useful for a wide-variety of law firms. For instance, criminal defense attorneys who do not have a current website can have a professionally designed website up within 7 days. Each site comes with a custom designed banner, optimized content and detailed information about the firm. CriminalLaw.com will upload content to each Geo Site including attorney bios, practice area pages, contact information and other features depending on specific needs. In addition to simply maintaining the firm's identity on-line, the sites can also be useful in generating new clients.

Like many organizations, law firms often have multiple websites, blogs and other online resources designed to raise their internet presence. The Geo Sites are another resource that such organizations often turn to for an improved profile. In an increasingly competitive on-line market, such Geo Sites will most likely continue to become attractive and, perhaps, essential to help one law firm stand out from others. These sites can be highly customized to fit the individual firm or attorneys' needs. For example, a blog can be added so the law firm can easily update the website with local information, firm news and commentary on current events. An RSS module can be implemented in order to pull in relevant and interesting new stories and practice area pages will be developed with a specific focus on the character of the firm. Additionally, photos, awards, and certifications can be prominently displayed.

As an optional feature, CriminalLaw.com has introduced a “Carousel” that allows an attorney or law firm to upload badges and other evidence of professional awards and certifications. Companies like Avvo and Superlawyers are just two of the many to award badges to attorneys for achieving certain recognition or milestones. These and other accolades can be easily uploaded to each Geo Site. For many individual attorneys and law firms, a Geo Site will be the perfect start to creating an on-line presence. For firms that already have an on-line presence, such a site will be an additional tool in an expanding on-line marketing toolbox.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359592.htm