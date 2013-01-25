Prograde Makes Longevity Easier

Studies are clear that a higher fruit and vegetable intake leads to a longer life span. Now Prograde Nutrition makes it easier to get both with its new drink, Genesis.

Longevity is often portrayed as a mystical secret or an impossible goal, but to medical researchers, the key to extending the human lifespan has long been clear. Studies on older adults reveal that a higher intake of fruits and vegetables, along with regular exercise, correlates with a longer life. And Prograde Nutrition has released a new product that makes getting those fruits and veggies much easier.

Prograde, a science-based health supplement manufacturer, unveiled its new flagship product: a health drink known as Genesis. Genesis is a green drink, meaning it's formulated with hefty servings of greens, vegetables and fruits. The beverage is meant to be consumed once a day, and can replace a large number of individual health supplements.

“Everyone knows you're supposed to eat your fruits and vegetables, but that doesn't make it easy,” said Jayson Hunter, head researcher with Prograde. “Produce is expensive, it spoils quickly and a lot of the time it's not that appetizing. But if it can add years to your life, is it really worth skipping?”

Hunter says that longevity is only one of the aims behind Genesis.

“The number of ingredients we packed into this mix is unbelievable,” he said. “This one drink can replace a whole shelf of pill bottles, and believe me, it's going to taste a lot better too.”

Aside from its vegetable extracts, Genesis contains a variety of high-antioxidant foods such as blueberries, pomegranate, green coffee berries, and acai. The formula also includes dietary fiber, and active probiotics that help the body absorb nutrients and resist illness.

“Our goal from the beginning was to make something that blows away the competition,” Hunter said. “If your doctor recommends it, chances are it's in Genesis.”

About Prograde

Prograde Nutrition was founded by fitness experts who wanted to find higher quality supplements for their clients. Prograde emphasizes careful scientific research and testing, and distributes its supplements only through qualified medical and health professionals. Information can be found at http://www.getprograde.com/anti-aging-secret.html.

