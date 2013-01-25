Ladytravels Is Now Safer Than Ever

Ladytravels.com announces new partnership with TC logiQ to create the safest dating experience

In this day and age, security is sexy. Piece of mind, priceless. Knowing one has selected the right travel partner is essential to enjoying a luxurious travel excursion with the right beautiful travel companion or rich man. Now, Ladytravels.com offers background checks to all users to make sure you feel as comfortable and as safe as you possibly can, every step of the way.

Los Angeles, California January 22, 2013 – Ladytravels announced today that they offer a background check service to ensure the safest dating experience for all of their users! Dating is always more fun when you feel comfortable and confident in the caliber of your romantic partner. Now, with a new background check service through TC logiQ, make all your weekend getaways, all inclusive vacations, and exotic destinations all the more fun through knowing that you're in sexy, safe company!

“When helping our users find love, safety is our number one priority.” Said Reuben Cross, founder and CEO of Ladytravels.com. Finding the right travel partner is hard enough. Now, with this exciting new feature, LadyTravels is taking that extra step to make safety a guarantee and provide the most attractive, comfortable dating experience out there.

Background checks are quick and easy, and can be bought for one's self or for another Ladytravels.com site user through Ladytravels' background check affiliate, TC logiQ. Ladytravels is also offering photo verifications to create an added layer of comfort in ensuring that the user is exactly who they say they are. Those users who take these measures for extra safety will be publicly recognized: background and photo verified members get badges on their profiles so other members can identify that they've been checked and are excellent travel partners. Showcase yourself or a fellow Laydtravels.com user with an added, attractive layer of safety!

About Ladytravels

Ladytravels.com is the newest, hottest website specializing in matching successful, wealthy men with adventurous, beautiful women looking for free travel and an unforgettable dating experience. Ladytravels.com's team of dedicated professionals want to introduce sexy, beautiful singles together with successful men so that they can unlock world travel, romance and the wealth of possibility in-between!

