Saypage Reveals WebRTC Will Be at the Heart of Its Online Communication Platform Launching Next Week

WebRTC, the new in-browser framework for real-time video and audio calling may not yet be a cross-browser reality, but London-based tech firm, Saypage is first off the mark in recognising its potential and integrating it within its platform.

Saypage is a service set to launch on 29 January 2013 that offers a new way for people to bill their time by enabling paid-for meetings to take place within ordinary web browsers and smartphone apps. At the heart of the Saypage communications experience is the face-to-face meeting, which, thanks to a combination of WebRTC and Adobe Flash, can take place in regular web browsers without the need for additional plug-ins.

Saypage is looking to attract both individuals as well as businesses to its platform. Whilst individuals might be quicker to make the jump to pure web-based communications, many businesses still rely on standard landline telephony to interact with their customers. For these users requiring regular telephone access to meetings, Saypage uses its WebRTC to SIP functionality. WebRTC to SIP allows the new to sit with the old, by inter-operating with existing platforms and infrastructure.

With WebRTC on the server as well as the client, Saypage meetings can be recorded and played back at a later date. The Saypage server also allows for the mixing of calls in group conferencing, and with additional HTML5 and WebRTC-based features, including virtual whiteboard and screen and media sharing, Saypage meetings offer the richest browser-based collaborative experience on the web today.

Saypage sessions are completely secure and a sophisticated appointment scheduling and reminders is also in place to make the arranging and attendance of online meetings as seamless as possible.

Whilst Saypage relies on native code within its mobile apps for meetings functionality today, WebRTC offers the opportunity for future alternative services that work within mobile browsers. The jury is still out on whether HTML5 browser-based services or apps will win the day, however one thing is for sure and that is that WebRTC represents the future of voice and video telephony services on the web.

Head of Technology, Ben Weekes: “Video calling technology has evolved massively over the last 10 years with an ongoing transition from Flash to WebRTC. Whilst WebRTC remains in a state of flux however we will continue to fall back to Flash where required for our voice and video calling solution. We are fortunate to have embraced HTML5 for our user-interfaces and cloud connectivity, while maintaining the use of SIP for inter-operating with traditional phone networks.”

About Saypage: Saypage is a London-based internet company that enables anyone with an expertise or talent to profit from their knowledge online. Accessible via web browsers and mobile devices, Saypage bridges the gap between advisors and a world of paying customers looking for tuition and advice delivered to their homes. Saypage is headquartered in London, England and launches in January 2013.

