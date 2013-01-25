Creditjam.com Now Offers Unlimited Business Credit Reports for Only $29.95 Per Month

infofree.com Founder, Vin Gupta, starts an unlimited business credit reports service.

infofree.com, the leading provider of unlimited sales leads and mailing lists, is excited to announce that small businesses can now get unlimited business credit reports for only $29.95 per month from its new service, Creditjam.com.

A typical business credit report can cost anywhere from $10 to $70 each. In this economy, small businesses simply cannot afford to pay on a per-report basis. Creditjam.com is revolutionizing the business credit reporting industry by providing unlimited reports for the low, flat price of $29.95 per month. Search by the business name, address, executive name, phone number, website, city, state, zip code, and more. Subscribers can even access Creditjam.com on-the-go with its free application for iPad and iPhone.

Creditjam.com's business credit reports are suitable for:



Estimating a company's credit capacity

Researching businesses, suppliers, or vendors

Pre-qualifying sales leads

Making low-risk credit decisions

"With nearly 40 years of experience, I have learned that small businesses simply cannot afford to pay up to $70 for a business credit report. For only $29.95, access as many reports as you need, anytime, anywhere,” says Creditjam.com Founder, Vin Gupta.

To try Creditjam.com, visit http://www.creditjam.com or call 877-448-0101 for more information.

About Us: Creditjam.com is taking the business credit reporting industry by storm by providing unlimited access to business credit profiles on 14 million businesses for only $29.95 per month. With over 200 years of combined experience, the company is revolutionizing the way businesses and salespeople research a company's credit report.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359983.htm