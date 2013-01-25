Commitment to Knowledge-Based Practice Developing Thought Leadership on Healthcare: Baskervill Architect Publishes New Chapters in Notable Healthcare Texts

Baskervill's John Michael Currie, FAIA, FRSPH writes, speaks, and teaches on the integral connection between design and patient safety.

Since our founding more than 115 years ago, providing clients with high-level, client-focused design has been at the heart of our mission. Seeking to continue that mission and emphasize a knowledge-based approach to design, the firm namedJohn Michael Currie, FAIA, FRSPH, vice president of the healthcare group. Consistently considered one of the leading experts on healthcare design and patient safety, John literally “wrote the book” on healthcare architecture in his award-winning book, The Fourth Factor: A Historical Perspective on Architecture and Medicine, published in 2007.

John embraced our charge of thought leadership, most recently writing, speaking, and teaching on his specialty: patient safety and healthcare design. In late 2012, he contributed an updated chapter to Infection Control: A Practical Guide for Health Care Facilities titled, “Facility Design Innovations to Prevent Health Care-Associated Infections.” The highly technical piece focuses on the true impact of design on patient safety and the existing codes, standards, processes, materials, and services available to designers to guide thoughtful decision making, while achieving functionally and aesthetically superior spaces. The book is a comprehensive guide for infection control preventionists and is widely considered a go-to guide for hospitals, clinics, and specialty healthcare environments. John originally wrote the chapter for a previous edition of the book.

In support of his extensive knowledge base on this topic, John was asked to present at Architecture Exchange East in November 2012. His talk, “Health, Safety, and Design: Creating the Safe and Healthy Hospital,” was delivered with colleague Bruce Brooks, AIA, and Leach Wallace President Robert Leach, P.E. The talk focused on current best practices and the evolving products available to design professionals in that effort.

John also recently completed two updated chapters for the upcoming edition of Perioperative Services: Administration, Resource Management, and Patient Care. The chapters, “Design Provisions for Disasters and Loss of Utility Systems in Hospitals” and “Making a Good Patient Impression: The Importance of Facilities Maintenance,” focus on resource management and patient-centered care for the operative environment.

In early January 2013, John traveled to Clemson University to work with graduate students in the School of Architecture's Architecture + Health Program, a teaching commitment he has held with the University since 1974. Both a graduate of the program and a current member of its Advisory Board, John spends a few days each year with students, getting in-depth on a single project, where topics such as research, programming, planning, and presentation are discussed. John also works with graduate students at the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Kansas, focusing on the history of healthcare architecture and the process of project development.

This spring John and colleague Bruce Brooks, AIA, will present “Post Occupancy Evaluations: Learning from Our Buildings” at the Virginia Society of Healthcare Engineers' Annual Conference on May 21, 2013. The two, joined by UVA Health System Chief of Clinical Operations Wes Campbell and 4Cast Planning & Design Principal Lora Schwartz, AIA, LEED AP, will discuss the influence of design decisions on patient experience through the lens of third-party post-occupancy evaluations.

About Baskervill Healthcare

Healthcare is not just what we do; it is a part of who we are. Baskervill's extensive healthcare background includes work at all levels, including emergency department renovations, multi-disciplinary medical office buildings, stand-alone clinic facilities, and much more. With more than 150 years combined healthcare design experience, we understand the complexities inherent in healthcare design and pride ourselves on providing solutions to our clients' concerns. Led by Bruce Tyler, AIA, LEED AP, principal, Bruce Brooks, AIA, principal, and John Michael Currie, FAIA, FRSPH, vice president, our healthcare team is consistently regarded as thought leaders in their field.

Recent Baskervill healthcare projects include Dalton Clinic at VCU's Massey Cancer Center, VCU Hand Surgery Center at Stony Point, Community Memorial Healthcenter Linear Accelerator Addition, Hope Clinic at UVA Medical Park Augusta, New Horizons Healthcare Clinic in Roanoke, VA, Baird Institute for Vascular Health at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, UVA Medical Park Spring Creek in Zion Crossroads, VA, and ongoing work for West Virginia University Healthcare, the University of Virginia, and VCU Health System.

About Baskervill

Baskervill, an international, award-winning, full-service architectural, engineering, interior design and sustainable design firm, delivers world-class services to a diverse client base, ranging from hospitality, government, education, corporate, healthcare, advanced technologies, retail, financial, and transportation technologies to Fortune 500 companies. Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Baskervill offers a rich history of ingenuity, integrity and technical expertise that has made them a premiere service provider across the country. To learn more about Baskervill or to see a project portfolio, visit http://www.baskervill.com.

