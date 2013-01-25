New Events Enhance Mardi Gras Offerings in Shreveport-Bossier

Krewe of Centaur's Inflatable Event kicks off slate of new Mardi Gras offerings

Mardi Gras season is officially underway in Shreveport-Bossier: Louisiana's Other Side, and several area krewes and businesses have announced new additions to their planned celebrations.

Krewe of Centaur adds “Inflatable Event” to parade route

The 2013 Krewe of Centaur parade will roll at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013, beginning on Clyde Fant Parkway in downtown Shreveport and ending at Preston Avenue. In keeping with the family-friendly nature of Mardi Gras parades in Shreveport-Bossier, the Krewe of Centaur has announced the addition of a new parade-day Inflatable Event. Located on the parade route in the alcohol-free family area at Stoner Avenue and Clyde Fant Parkway, the Inflatable Event will feature 20 “bounce houses” of all shapes and sizes for children of all ages. It also includes a concessions area and covered seating for parents. The Inflatable Event is $20 per participant for hours of bouncing fun. Parents will be admitted to supervise their children free of charge. The Inflatable Event will be open, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., on parade day.

Marilynn's Place announces details of 2nd Annual Mardi Gras Bash

Marilynn's Place, a Cajun restaurant located at 4041 Fern Avenue in Shreveport, has announced details of a block party scheduled to take place at the restaurant following the Krewe of Highland parade on Sunday, Feb. 10. The 2nd Annual Marilynn's Place Mardi Gras Bash, which is expected to begin around 4:30 p.m. (following the 2 p.m. parade), will feature live music, clowns and face painting for children, and traditional Cajun cuisine. Live music offerings include The Peekers, Dirtfoot and Front Cover. Food options include beignets, jambalaya, red beans and rice, crawfish and more. Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to bring money for food and drink. A limited number of VIP tables are available by reservation. Contact the restaurant at (318) 868-3004 for more information.

Parti-Gras 2013 Offers All-Inclusive Parade Day Experience for Krewe of Gemini Parade

Parti-Gras 2013 will offer an all-inclusive parade day party package for the Krewe of Gemini parade, 1-6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9, including access to a party tent with live music by Flashback Five, authentic Louisiana cuisine catered by Twine Shreveport, a keepsake custom Parti-Gras 2013 bead, two drink tickets per guest (a cash bar will also be available), appearances by local Mardi Gras royalty and more. The Parti-Gras tent will be located at the beginning of the parade route, at the corner of Clyde Fant Parkway and Lake Street, providing an optimum viewing location for guests. Following the parade, Parti-Gras participants will be invited to after-parties hosted by select downtown night clubs and casinos.

Admission to Parti-Gras is $50 per person at the door, $45 in advance for individuals or $40 per person for groups of 10 or more. Locals and out-of-town visitors alike are welcome. Parti-Gras 2013 is limited to participants ages 21 and up. Space is limited and advance ticket purchase is recommended. To purchase tickets, contact Twine Shreveport at (318) 759-7673 or visit http://www.parti-gras2013.com.

