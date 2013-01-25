Advocate Health Care Partners With Parents to Preventing Sudden Cardiac Death in Teens

Hoping to prevent sudden cardiac death, more than 7,000 parents across Chicagoland have signed up to learn how to test school-aged children for possible deadly heart conditions. It's all part of a special program called Young Hearts for Life that was started by a group of Advocate Health Care cardiologists to help save young lives.

Watch their story here! http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABJ7ytnRMrw&feature=youtu.be

Sudden cardiac death claims the lives of 30 young adults every week in the United States. Young Hearts for Life has provided free ECG screenings to over 80,000 students since 2006. There are number of screenings scheduled in mid-February.

The program can be considered as a possible feature story in honor of National Heart Month in February.

