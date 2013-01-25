Female Fronted Goth/Metal Band Le Reverie Release First Official Music Video!

Female Fronted Gothic/Metal Band Le Reverie Release Their First Official Music Video, which is included as a Free DVD with their New CD Release ?Dark Symphony

Female Fronted Gothic/Metal Band Le Reverie Release Their First Official Music Video, which is included as a Free DVD with their New CD Release “Dark Symphony.”

The Video is for their song “Hold Me Down” which won the Award for “Breakout Single of the Year” from the Los Angeles Music Awards and the Video was filmed at the Gothic Woodbury Mansion Estates, the location for many Famous Horror Films! The Video has a Gothic Theme to it, and Singer Allie Jorgen says “The Video is about fighting with your inner Demons.” The Video was Directed by Kristopher Wile.

Their New CD “Dark Symphony” has been receiving great reviews such as:

“These songs will have you in a trance with their dark melodies combined with their classic metal sounds, it will rip and tear you apart ever so sweetly and have you crawling back for more!”........ALL ACCESS MAGAZINE

Le Reverie has managed to take the sound of Evanescence and bring it to a whole new level!!........THE HAZARD REPORT MAGAZINE

Each Song On This Album EPIC!!!........CASHBOX MAGAZINE

The New Dark Symphony CD (Which includes a free DVD of the New Video) is available at CD Baby at http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/lereverie1 and the Band's website at http://www.lereverie.com

Check out Le Reverie on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pages/Le-Reverie/123374824370714

and Twitter at https://twitter.com/lereverie



