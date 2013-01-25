Turquoise Holiday Adds Dozens of Home Décor Tips for New Year

Site Expands Series of Turquoise Color Ideas for Home, Bedroom and More

A website entirely dedicated to incorporating the color turquoise into the home has added several pages of new ideas for the new year. Turquoiseholiday.net recently unveiled a brand new series of ideas that could help completely transform your home.

“We've rolled out a whole new turquoise home collection for 2013,” said Turquoise Holiday spokesman Jeff Simon. “This site is the home for people who love decorating their home with turquoise.”

Some of the ideas include adding turquoise colors to a living room décor, or incorporating turquoise in a kitchen, bedroom or bathroom. Simon says before going all out with the color turquoise, it may be best to start small.

“Perhaps the best way to see how turquoise will look in your room would be to add a vase or mini canvas art squares,” said Simon. “Even a small rug or throw pillows could add the splash of turquoise you are after.”

The popularity of turquoise jewelry has never been questioned, and the color turquoise appears to popping up more on red carpets across the world. Simon says he believes turquoise could be the next really big thing in home décor.

“Most people are looking for ways to make their home stand apart from the rest, and our site is the most comprehensive turquoise home décor site on the web,” said Simon. “We cover everything from turquoise curtains to bathroom accessories. We encourage first-time visitors to come back often because we will unveil many more ideas throughout the year.”

For interior design ideas involving the color turquoise, please visit the “site for all things turquoise,” Turquoiseholiday.net.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10334897.htm