Content Changes Make it Easier than Ever to Find the Right Electric Towel Rail on Tradeplumbing.com

New product categories and improved content making product selection more straight forward for customers.

Finding the right electric towel rail on TradePlumbing.co.uk, has now been made even easier with the addition of new categories and improved content on the site. As one of the UK's leading bathroom and kitchen plumbing retailers, the Essex based firm is making continuing changes to its site for the benefit their customers.

Electric towel rails on the online store are now grouped into three categories: Single Heat, Thermostatic, and Search by Width.

Single heat: This type of electric towel rail has just one active setting ‘on' or ‘off'. This means the purchase price for this type of towel rail is significantly lower than similar designs and sizes in the thermostatic range. With no heat controls this type of towel rail can become HOT to the touch. This type of electric towel rail offer all the luxury of an electric heated towel rail at an affordable price.

Thermostatic: This type of electric towel rail has thermostatic controls, so can be set to a temperature of choice. This control system has a number of benefits including safety (especially for children) and energy conservation, potentially resulting in cheaper running costs. The temperature can be selected between 30 - 60°C in 7.5°C intervals. The MEG element comes complete with indicating LED lights and easy to use controls.

Search by width: This function allows a search based on width across both Single Heat and Thermostatic categories. If customers are unsure of which type of product is most suitable for their home, they are advised to use the TradePlumbing online BTU calculator which will help them in their search.

Managing Director of TradePlumbing, Peter Clayton says, "Stepping out of the shower and being enveloped in a warm towel is one of the simple pleasures of life, so we are endeavouring to make the process of choosing an electric towel rail a simple and straightforward one. Our new, simplified content and helpful categories present all the information needed to make the right purchase."

TradePlumbing.co.uk has been trading online since 2006 and was launched as a result of the emerging eCommerce trend and the owner's family history in the field of running Plumbing and Heating Merchants and Showrooms. TradePlumbing stocks a wide selection of shower enclosures and cheap bathroom suites at unbeatable prices, all backed with excellent customer service.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebtradeplumbing/20120125/prweb10361724.htm