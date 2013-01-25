MedEx Direct Launches New Site for the MedEx Pack

MedEx Direct has launched a new site for the independant retail pharmacy's exclusive pill packaging system, the MedEx Pack.

Independent retail pharmacy MedEx Direct recently launched a new website showcasing the pharmacy's exclusive pill packaging system, the MedEx Pack. Based in Michigan, MedEx Direct offers convenient pharmacy services with free program enrollment and delivery.

The MedEx Pack delivers medication in prefilled packets for each dosing time, whether it's once-a-month or six times-a-day. It's also at the center of MedEx Direct's medication management program, which allows the pharmacy to provide a safe and convenient way to ensure that patients take the right drug at the right time.

Clyde Furuta, MedEx Direct Owner and Pharmacist said, “There are a lot of pharmacies to choose from, but MedEx Direct stands out from the rest by providing impeccable customer service and the tools to manage medications effectively. Patient compliance is one of the main causes of poor outcomes from drug therapy and there is only so much doctors and pharmacists can do. The MedEx Pack is a way to help manage patient prescriptions once they leave the pharmacy. It also provides piece of mind for caregivers when taking care of elderly patients with complex medication dosing regimens, allowing them to focus on the patient and not on medication sorting.”

MedEx Direct prides itself on having the ability to do more than just fill prescriptions; the team manages their patients' medications by reminding them about refills, solving insurance problems, and providing tools like the MedEx Pack, improving the pharmacy experience and overall health outcomes. MedEx Direct is a fully licensed retail pharmacy serving the community and others who don't have access to services like the MedEx Pack nearby. From enrollment and initial patient setup, to the monthly reminders that are sent before medications run out, MedEx Direct provides expert service from start to finish that patients can rely on. For more information, please visit MedExPack.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360905.htm