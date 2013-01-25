Courtyard Manassas Battlefield Park Hotel Reveals $1 Million Renovation Project

Re-imagined lobby, more comfortable rooms, addition of The Bistro invite guests into the all-new hotel near Jiffy Lube Live

The Courtyard Manassas Battlefield Park Hotel is singing the praises of its more than $1 million remodel project that will have guests of all ages in complete awe.

The complete transformation of the Manassas, VA, hotel emphasizes Marriott's commitment to providing comfortable, flexible areas for visitors to eat, drink, work, socialize and sleep.

It all starts in the completely re-imagined lobby of the hotel near Jiffy Lube Live and Manassas National Battlefield Park, where prompt and friendly employees welcome guests at semi-private check-in and check-out pedestals rather than the traditional front desk counter. Media pods strategically placed throughout the contemporary, open space provide guests with comfortable work tables where they can enjoy free wireless Internet or watch a show on the personal flat-screen TVs. Excitement crescendos when visitors see the interactive GoBoard, a 52-inch LCD TV where visitors can find directions, check flight information and get the latest news and weather conditions. A separate Boarding Pass Station provides a nook where guests can print their boarding passes for trips out of the Washington Dulles International Airport, near this Manassas hotel or other airports around the country.

A home theater space with an extra large, flat-screen TV sets the Courtyard apart from other hotels in Manassas. The living-room-like setting, with its cozy couches and over-sized chairs, is carved out to unite families or small groups. Guests are invited to relax and watch a comedy, action/adventure or children's movie after grabbing a snack at the 24-hour Market or the hotel's new Bistro — Eat. Drink. Connect.

Situated just feet from the lobby, The Bistro restaurant hits a high note among famished and parched visitors. The café-style eatery raises the standard for breakfast and dinner with menus that feature freshly prepared foods including thick-cut French toast, eggs, bacon, burgers, pizzas, soups, salads and sandwiches such as a turkey Reuben and cheddar French dip. Fresh, seasonal fruits are highlighted in the mornings, as well as freshly brewed Starbucks drinks including hot or iced grande-sized caffé lattes, cappuccinos, caffé mochas, caramel macchiatos, caffé Americanos, espressos, white chocolate mochas, Tazo Chai tea lattes and Tazo teas. A granite communal table serves as the centerpiece of the lobby eatery, where guests can imbibe a number of craft, domestic and imported beers or have a bartender whip up a custom-concocted cocktail. More flat-screen TVs display news, entertainment or sports programming.

The Courtyard Manassas Battlefield Park's newly restyled 137 rooms and 12 suites will sing guests to sleep with thicker mattresses, custom comforters, cotton-rich linens and plenty of fluffy foam and feather pillows.

New carpet in the state-of-the art fitness center, the addition of stylish tables and chairs in the 625-square-foot meeting space and a new patio complete with modern outdoor furniture are among other improvements that will have travelers singing a different tune.

About the Courtyard Manassas Battlefield Park Hotel

The Courtyard Manassas Battlefield Park Hotel is situated near the Dulles High Tech Corridor and is convenient to Interstate 66 with access to Centreville, Gainesville and Arlington, Virginia. The hotel near Jiffy Lube Live and adjacent to Manassas National Battlefield Park features a completely new interior, from its re-imagined lobby, 625-square foot meeting space and The Bistro restaurant to its state-of-the-art fitness center and indoor pool and whirlpool. Rooms feature luxury bedding, crisp linens and thick mattresses with amenities such as high-speed Internet, in-room coffeemakers and mini-refrigerators. For information, visit http://www.marriott.com/MNZCH.

