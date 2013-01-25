GSMI's Mobile+Web Developer Conference, Coming to San Francisco Next Week, Announces Samsung and Amazon Sponsors

Mobile+Web DevCon, a three day comprehensive conference focused on iOS and Android mobile and web development, is coming to San Francisco next week, January 29-31. GSMI is thrilled to feature two new exhibiting sponsors: Samsung and Amazon.

GSMI will be hosting its second installment of the Mobile+Web Developer Conference in San Francisco next week, January 29-31 at the Hilton Financial District. Attendees will be coming from all over the world, including developers from all over the US and internationally from Scotland, Germany, Lagos, Canada, Australia, Cambridge and Tokyo. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with other developers from across the globe, as well as network with new contacts across various industries. "[This is] a great event with a nice diverse crowd from across the US (and a few farther abroad). It's valuable to meet and gain insight of mobile development in corporate America, beyond the hype and hyper-speed of Silicon Valley,” says Caroline Lewko, CEO of Wireless Industry Partnership (WIP).

Mobile+Web DevCon is also pleased to announce the addition of two featured sponsors: Samsung and Amazon.

Samsung Silicon Valley has a number of labs working in many different technical areas, including the Android Development Team, WebKit Team, Semantic Web Team, GPU Team, UX Team, Advanced Energy Team, RF/IC Team, Big Data/Cloud/Hadoop Team/s and Media Solutions Center America, which focuses on Content, Management and Delivery of Content. Attendees will have a chance to check out the Samsung booth and learn more about some of the exciting initiatives Samsung has planned for 2013.

Amazon has developed a number of market-leading, innovative and fast-growing digital and mobile businesses including Amazon Kindle, the #1 best-selling product on all of Amazon, Amazon MP3, Amazon Video on Demand, IMDb, and Amazon Mobile. Amazon is looking for entrepreneurial, innovative individuals who thrive on solving tough problems. Attendees will have an opportunity to check out the Amazon booth to learn more about opportunities with Amazon Digital Products.

Registration is still open! For more details on speakers, session topics, registration packages and more, please visit: http://www.mobilewebdevconference.com.

About Global Strategic Management Institute:

GSMI is a leader in the industry of executive education, creating conferences, summits, workshops and training sessions that combine rich learning environments with the opportunity to network with today's most relevant thought- leaders, speakers and practitioners. GSMI's annual events have reached 70% of the Fortune 500 companies, in over 30 countries, and cover topics that today's leaders find most challenging and inspiring. More information about Global Strategic Management Institute and Mobile+Web DevCon can be found at: http://www.gsmiweb.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360364.htm