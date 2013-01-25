Brainhunter Job Search is the Revolutionary App for the Job Seeker on the Go

Now Job searching is only one touch away with the Brainhunter Job Search App available on iTunes.

Job seekers can now search for Jobs on the go, any time and any place with Brainhunter Job Search App for iPhone. Brainhunter.com increases its exceptional advantages and helps its members to effectively jump start their career with its free app for all job seekers.

The easy to use Brainhunter Job Search App created by Zylog, offers tools such as search for Jobs by title, skills, keywords or location. Permanent Jobs, Temporary Jobs and Contract Opportunities are updated and refreshed daily by Zylog.

Job seekers can create a list of favorite opportunities, stay informed on new careers and contract opportunities. Save or Email full Job Descriptions with links to apply later. The built-in GPS allows automatic searches for Jobs in a preferred area. With the Brainhunter Job Search App, the future is at hand.

With Brainhunter's Job Search App, users can access the Brainhunter Social Media Network with relevant benefits, exclusive corporate discounts, discounts on courses and certifications and so much more.

Brainhunter.com integrates personal profiles with real time Job postings, using search and alert capabilities, and leveraging the latest technology with professional recruiting services to deliver top Jobs to top talent. By providing information about education, skills, work history, and current assignment, members enable Zylog's experienced recruiters to look for their next career opportunities quickly and efficiently.

The Brainhunter Job Search App is one more exiting offering with TalentFlow®, Zylog's highly effective Applicant Tracking System, and a component of the Zylog HRIS Suite of end-to-end integrated solutions for human capital management. The Zylog HRIS Suite of software and services includes a progressive Network of Regional Job Boards across Canada, US, and India (associated with Brainhunter.com), Trade Association Career Sites, a Cloud-based Applicant Tracking System, Vendor Management System, Back Office System, Payroll, General Ledger and Accounting, and even an integrated Enterprise Social Media web site.

About Zylog

Zylog provides professional services and solutions with local delivery teams. Zylog proudly represents top talent in IT, Engineering, Health Care, Government, and Retail positions. As an application designer and developer, Zylog has introduced an Enterprise Social Media CRM to empower consultants, contractors, and employers with powerful HRIS supported by highly skilled recruiting and customer care representatives. Brainhunter.com by Zylog provides contractors with unparalleled services, benefits, training and personal development previously reserved for employees of Fortune 500 organizations. Zylog recruiters take a personal interest in independent consultants and the community.

For more information, visit https://itunes.apple.com/app/brainhunter-job-search/id590455095?mt=8, http://www.Brainhunter.com, and http://www.Zylog.ca

###

Contact:

Marketing Team

ZYLOG SYSTEMS (CANADA) LTD

2 Sheppard Avenue East | Suite 2000 | Toronto, ON Canada M2N 5Y7

Phone: 416.225.9900 x4354

Email: Marketing(at)Zylog(dot)ca

http://www.Zylog.ca

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360276.htm